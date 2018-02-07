Google seems to be working on a subscription-based game streaming service called “Yeti,” according to Wednesday report by The Information.

Google could also launch a gaming console under its Made by Google department, sources familiar with the matter told the news site. The subscription game service could work on Google’s Chromecast and possibly with the rumored console. The project has gone through multiple iterations, including one that would have worked with the Chromecast, the report said.

The Made by Google console would heighten Google’s push for centering its products in consumers’ homes. Google recently came out with a sole-standing AI camera called Clips, as well as the Google Home Mini and Home Max.

The report pointed out that Google has previously pursued gaming projects, however the company failed to follow through. Google reportedly had trouble with previous projects because senior executives at the company did not support them with resources and attention. However, the company seems to be more serious this time around.

Google has been reportedly working on Yeti for more than two years, under the charge of Mario Queiroz and Majd Baka. The cloud-based service would allow users to play games as they’re being streamed, instead of downloading screengrabs. The system would be similar to Sony’s PlayStation Now, Xbox GamePass and NVIDIA GeForce Now. Sony’s version, which includes more than 600 games, costs $19.99 per month or $44.99 for three months. Meanwhile, Xbox’s subscription costs $9.99 per month and gives users access to over 100 game titles.

Photo: Google

It’s not clear how Google’s service would work, or how much it will cost customers.

Google has reportedly been talking to “top-tier gaming developers” regarding its plans. The company has also hired former Microsoft and Sony gaming executive Phil Harrison last month.

“Excited to be able to share that today I've started a new role as Vice President and GM of Google,” Harrison announced in a tweet.

Google did not publicly announce the addition of Harrison, adding even more secrecy on what exactly he’ll be working on at the company. However, the firm told Reuters Harrison will report to Rick Osterloh, Google’s senior vice president for hardware. His team designs the Pixel smartphones, Chromebooks, Home speakers and Daydream VR headsets. Harrison brings years of gaming experience to Google. He previously spent 15 years overseeing the video game development at Sony PlayStation. Harrison also worked for Microsoft Corp’s Xbox group for three years.

Google already has YouTube to livestream and Daydream VR, but the new service would be able to merge the idea of livestream and gaming together. The report claims that if Google is successful with its Yeti plans, the company could take in part of the $109 billion video game market.