KEY POINTS Reported injuries included bruising, ingestion of small particles and "severe cuts"

Two models of the juicer are affected by the recall

Customers who have the juicers are advised to stop using them "immediately"

A company is recalling more than 460,000 juicers that may pose laceration and ingestion hazards to users. There have been reports of injuries, some of which required emergency treatment.

Empower Brands' recall affects two models of PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announcement. The problem is that the units may "rupture" while they're being used.

This may then pose laceration hazards if pieces of the unit get expelled and strike the users, the company explained. It may also pose ingestion hazards if the pieces end up being left in the resulting juice.

"Empower Brands is aware of 261 reports of incidents including 47 reports of injuries, some of which involved severe cuts requiring emergency treatment, stitches, bruises and ingestion of small particles requiring medical attention," noted the CPSC.

In Canada, where the juicers are also being recalled, there has also been one report of an incident related to the use of the product as of May 29. However, no injuries have been logged.

Affected customers are then being urged to stop using the recalled units "immediately" and to contact the company to get a refund instead.

The recall affects models SHL96 (UPC 7-52356-83067-0) and SHL90-SC (UPC 7-52356-83138-7) of the PowerXL Self-Cleaning Juicers. These are brushed stainless steel with an automatic shut-off system and have the PowerXL logo in front.

The model and UPC code can be located on a label at the bottom of the unit of SHL96 or on the side of SHL90-SC. Photos of how the labels appear are available on the company's recall website.

#Recall: Empower Brands Recalls About 469,000 @OfficialPowerXL Juicers. The juicers can rupture or leave small particle shavings in the juice, posing laceration & ingestion hazards. Get refund. CONTACT: juicerrecall@brandprotectplus.com.

Recall notice: https://t.co/aYZGMJBRP8 pic.twitter.com/ULjnEh3ZCy — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) June 1, 2023

In total, some 469,000 units are affected by the recall. These models were sold at various stores nationwide as well as online from September 2020 until August 2022 for about $65 to $100, as per CPSC. About 10,951 units of the juicers were also sold in Canada.

Affected customers may register for the recall via this form. The company has provided the necessary instructions on how to participate in the recall. Customers will then receive the refund "as a prepaid virtual Visa card or a physical Visa card, per your selection."

Those with questions about the recall may contact the company at 1-866-606-2441.