KEY POINTS The recall affects certain Baby Trend car seats, particularly the latch webbing strap

The strap failed to comply with "minimum initial breaking strength" requirements

The company will send registered, affected owners a replacement latch assembly strap for free

A company is voluntarily recalling certain car seats sold by Walmart over a possible injury risk. Because of an issue, the unit may not be able to restrain the seat "properly" in the event of a crash.

The problem with the recalled units of Baby Trend's Hybrid 3-in-1 Combination Booster Car Seat lies with the latch assembly strap, the company noted in its announcement on May 26. Specifically, it reportedly "failed the minimum initial breaking strength requirements under Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS)."

"Due to such technical noncompliance, if the webbing were to become frayed, which could reduce its strength, it may fail to restrain the seat and pose a risk of injury in the event of a vehicle crash if it were only installed using the lower anchor LATCH strap," the company noted.

As of the notice, the company has not received any reports of incidents related to the use of the straps.

The recall affects the Baby Trend Hybrid 3-in-1 Combination Booster Car Seats, Desert Blue with model number FB49E14A and the date code of 12/06/2021. This information can be seen on a label at the bottom of the seat, with the date code following the words "manufactured in."

These seats were "originally" sold by Walmart, which made them available at its stores and on its website, walmart.com. A photo of a unit and the label are available on the company's recall page.

In total, the recall covers some 2,600 units, 100% of which are estimated to have the defect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Did you know car seats can be recalled, too? Visit https://t.co/bQRLdOwf5S and enter the brand name or model of a car seat to make sure your child is safe in the vehicle every time they ride. #CheckForRecalls https://t.co/JBv1OVpxK3 — nhtsagov (@NHTSAgov) May 26, 2023

As a remedy, the company will be mailing registered owners a replacement strap together with the instructions for free. Customers may register here.

For now, customers may keep using the car seats in accordance with the instruction manual.

"The vehicle seat belt may also be used safely in lieu of the LATCH assembly as outlined in the product instruction manual," the company noted.

However, they should replace the necessary component once they receive it.

Affected customers who have questions about the recall may contact Baby Trend customer service at 1-800-328-7363 or the NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

"Nothing is more important to us at Baby Trend than the safety of your child," the company noted. "Many of us here are parents ourselves, who understand that you are placing your trust in our hands when you purchase our products to carry your little one."