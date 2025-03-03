KEY POINTS $ADA was up 68.5% Sunday, while $XRP gained more than 34% overnight

All other top cryptocurrencies were in the green, most making double-digit percentage gains

The first digital assets specified by Trump for the reserve are $XRP, $SOL, $ADA, $BTC, and $ETH

U.S. President Donald Trump has single-handedly lifted the entire cryptocurrency after he announced Sunday a "U.S. crypto reserve" that he said will ultimately drive growth in the industry that just recently suffered a market dump following a $1.4 billion hack on leading crypto exchange Bybit.

Trump said the digital assets reserve should "elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden administration."

Later in the day, the U.S. president clarified that the crypto reserve will include "valuable" digital assets, and they will be "the heart" of the reserve. "I also love Bitcoin and Ethereum!" he wrote, sending crypto prices to a wild high.

As of late Sunday, the crypto market is up some 9% following his announcement.

Which Assets Will Be Included?

Trump's first post about the national crypto reserve was very specific on which digital assets will be included:

XRP – the XRP Ledger's native token used to challenge Bitcoin

– the XRP Ledger's native token used to challenge Bitcoin SOL –the native asset of the Solana network, has consistently stayed in the Top 10 of the world's most valuable cryptocurrencies

–the native asset of the Solana network, has consistently stayed in the Top 10 of the world's most valuable cryptocurrencies ADA – the native crypto token of the Cardano chain, has also solidified its place in the Top 10

Following what appeared to be clamor from Bitcoiners and Ethereum holders, Trump later clarified that BTC and ETH will also be included in the reserve, as well as other top cryptocurrencies by market cap, but he has yet to identify which assets these are.

"I will make sure the U.S. is the crypto capital of the world. We are making America great again!" he wrote.

Crypto Prices Make Dramatic Jump

Bitcoin, the world's top crypto by market cap, surged a massive 10% Sunday night. For crypto assets with market capitalization beyond a billion, such a spike is significant, especially considering how BTC suffered some of the biggest losses during the past week's market dip.

Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin, surging by 14.4% in the day, and XRP outperformed its Top 3 peers, climbing by 34.3% in the last 24 hours, as per CoinGecko data.

BNB was also up, albeit by only 3%. Solana was among the major gainers in the Top 10, jumping by 26.4%, but ADA made the largest pump, at 68.5%.

Crypto users on X are on fire, with many who didn't sell their assets during the market downturn celebrating the milestone through memes.

Solana, XRP and ADA holders after Trump included them in the Crypto Strategic Reserve pic.twitter.com/ixclrUucp6 — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) March 2, 2025

Crypto holders right now that bought the dip instead of selling it pic.twitter.com/NE1BOVS37b — Nick | Crypto Crusader (@NCashOfficial) March 2, 2025

Others are looking forward to further details about which other assets will be considered for the reserve, while some Bitcoiners still insist a national crypto reserve should only hold Bitcoin, being the "OG" digital asset and the unchallenged leader in market value.