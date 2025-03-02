President Donald Trump announced Sunday that his administration is establishing a U.S. Crypto Reserve, in a move to bolster the cryptocurrency industry and integrate digital assets into national financial planning.

The announcement follows an executive order on digital assets he signed in January, and echoes promises made on the campaign trail, where he branded himself the pro-crypto candidate.

"A US Crypto Reserve will elevate this critical industry after years of corrupt attacks by the Biden Administration," Trump wrote on Truth Social, going on to specify that the reserve would include XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA), alongside Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). "I will make sure the U.S. is the Crypto Capital of the World. We are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The Presidential Working Group on Financial Markets, which includes officials from the Treasury Department, Federal Reserve and SEC, has been tasked with developing a regulatory framework to ensure innovation and financial stability in the crypto sector. A preliminary report is expected within three months.

Trump also announced a White House Crypto Summit scheduled for Friday, where he will outline further plans for crypto policy. The initiative comes amid recent volatility in crypto markets, with digital assets experiencing both record highs and sharp declines in recent months.

Critics, including economists and former officials, have expressed concerns that the Crypto Reserve could create ethical and financial risks, particularly given Trump's own involvement in cryptocurrency ventures, including meme coins released by Trump and his wife ahead of Trump's January 20 inauguration.

Most dangerous thing for country about Trump coin is what comes next. Now anyone in world can essentially deposit money into bank account of President of USA with a couple clicks. Every favor - geopolitical, corporate or personal - is now on sale, right out in the open. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 19, 2025

Supporters argue that institutional adoption and regulatory clarity could drive long-term growth in the industry. Friday's summit could provide key insights into how the Trump administration plans to shape the future of cryptocurrency in the U.S.

