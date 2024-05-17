After House, Senate Votes To Revoke Contentious SEC Crypto Custody Bulletin
KEY POINTS
- Rep. Flood said the development should push the SEC to reverse course in its crypto approach
- Sen. Lummis said Senate didn't have to vote if Gensler was willing to have the bulletin revised
- Sen. Warren opposed the vote, saying the bulletin existed for enhanced transparency
The Senate has passed a resolution overturning a rather controversial U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) bulletin that requires companies offering cryptocurrency custody services to hold their clients' assets in their balance sheets.
A total of 60 senators voted in favor of H.J. Res. 109 put forward by Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., on Thursday, while 38 senate members voted against it.
The House Committee on Financial Services commented on the resolution's victory in the Senate, calling on U.S. President Joe Biden to "sign this commonsense measure to foster innovation and protect consumers in the digital asset ecosystem."
Flood also spoke about the resolution's senate passage, saying it is "clear" that there is overwhelming opposition to the regulatory agency's Staff Accounting Bulletin 121 (SAB 121). In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Rep. Flood said the president should sign the resolution, so the SEC will be mandated to reverse its course and set the country "on a path to growing our digital financial future."
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said during Wednesday's Senate vote that the session could have been avoided if SEC Chair Gary Gensler was "willing" to direct the agency's staff to revise the bulletin and keep customers' assets off of the custodial service providers' balance sheets.
She also pointed out that Gensler should have engaged "in a transparent process" with key players. She went on to blast Gensler and the SEC for "refusing to revisit" the contentious bulletin even after bipartisan criticism, saying revisiting old policies when new technologies emerge is "warranted and encouraged."
Lummis also wrote on X that the resolution's approval in the Senate was a "win for financial innovation" and a "clear rebuke" to the way both Gensler and the Biden administration have "persecuted" the digital assets space.
However, the Senate's vote didn't come without opposition from other lawmakers. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said ahead of the vote that voting on the resolution was not necessary. She noted that the "substance" of SAB 121 was to enhance transparency, ensuring that investors are made aware of "special" risks related to crypto custodial services before they opt into such services.
House representatives passed the resolution in a 228-182 vote last week, to the applaud of the crypto community. However, the Biden administration released a statement ahead of the vote, saying Biden would ultimately veto the resolution if it reached his table.
The bulletin has long been under scrutiny by industry players, digital assets holders, some lawmakers, and financial institutions, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which blasted SAB 121 for not being in line with common custodian accounting practices.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Romney Says Biden Made 'Enormous Error' By Not Pardoning Trump In Hush Money Case
-
Hunter Biden's Imminent Trial Raises White House Concerns
-
Monetary Metals Yield: Ushering In A Golden Era, One Ounce At A Time
-
'Ready To Rumble' - Biden, Trump Agree To Two Election Debates
-
Hong Kong's Financial Empire Faces Critical Turning Point As Chinese Power Increases
-
Top UN Court Hears S. Africa Calls To Stop Israel Rafah Offensive
-
Qatar Eyes More Long-term Gas Supply Deals This Year
-
Barge Collision In Texas Causes Oil Spill, Shuts Down Pelican Island Bridge
-
Pro-Turkey Syria Mercenaries Head To Niger To Earn Cash
-
A Gloomy Season For Ethiopia's 'Green Gold' At The Khat Market