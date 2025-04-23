KEY POINTS President Trump was beside Paul Atkins as he promised to prioritize better regulations for digital assets

Michael Saylor and other crypto leaders welcomed Atkins's official entry into the SEC after he was sworn in Monday

Atkins is expected to improve the SEC's relationship with the crypto space after Gensler's turbulent tenure

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has finally welcomed a new chief in Paul Atkins, raising hopes within the cryptocurrency community that positive changes will be felt moving forward.

U.S. President Donald Trump stood beside the newly-sworn in SEC Chair as he promised to transition the financial regulator's digital assets regulation approach into one that's "rational."

Atkins Vows to Prioritize Improving Crypto Regulations

During the ceremony to officially recognize Atkins as the new SEC Chair, the former Commissioner said digital assets regulation is a "top priority" for him as he takes on the big role.

"A top priority in my chairmanship will be to provide a firm regulatory foundation for digital assets through a rational, coherent, and principled approach," he said as Trump stood beside him at the Oval Office.

He also promised to work on ensuring that the United States will be "the best and most secure place in the world" when it comes to crypto operations and activities.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will be good for Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/E4SjdCqWBE — Michael Saylor (@saylor) April 22, 2025

Why Atkins's Promises Matter

Some of the industry's most influential leaders have come out to express support for the new SEC Chair's plans, including Bitcoiners.

"SEC Chairman Paul Atkins will be good for Bitcoin," said Michael Saylor Tuesday. He is the executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) and a well-known early adopter of BTC.

His promises to the industry ring loud at a time when the community continues to plead with regulators to provide clear rules of the road, especially following the exit of ex-Chair Gary Gensler.

Atkins's entry into the regulatory agency is a breath of fresh air for many crypto users who have viewed the former chief as someone who abused his power and engaged in "regulatory overreach."

SteelWave Digital Founder Mitchell DiRaimondo said Atkins "brings clarity at a time when the space needs it most."

Regulators that understand the mission don’t slow innovation, they accelerate it.



Atkins brings clarity at a time when the space needs it most.



This is a net positive for Bitcoin and the entire digital asset ecosystem. — Mitchell DiRaimondo (@MitchDiRaimondo) April 22, 2025

Even Grok, the rising AI chatbot of Elon Musk's AI company xAI, believes Atkins is a good fit for Trump's bid to turn the country into a global crypto hub. "Unlike his predecessor Gary Gensler, who took a hard line on crypto, Atkins is expected to foster innovation with balanced regulations," the AI assistant said.

The FIO Protocol's official X handle also commented on the matter, saying Atkins's entry only means that "Bitcoin finally has an ally in the SEC."

With Paul Atkins at the helm, Bitcoin finally has an ally in the SEC. Let the bull run begin. — FIO Protocol (@joinFIO) April 23, 2025

It remains to be seen whether Atkins will stay true to his promises, but at least for now, and based on his past comments on innovation, he is well-embraced by the crypto community and is expected to deliver much-needed change at the Wall Street regulator.