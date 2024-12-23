The year 2025 will not have an awesome kickoff without the unveiling of what's new, what's hot, and what's ultimately great in technology.

CES 2025, the world's premier technology event, is scheduled to take place from January 7 to January 10, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will feature a wide array of innovations across various sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive technology, and artificial intelligence.

So what's in store for those who will be attending the much-anticipated show?

According to CNET, there will be wild robots, hot chips, and even next-generation cars!

What is expected is a series of advanced concepts and tech ideas that were already turned into reality by innovators, which could be showcased as a finished product or not at all. There may even be startups that will be eager to showcase their own advanced products. Of course, those who are planning to spend a good amount on tech stuff may do so because there will be tons of things to buy for the techie.

One of the things that CNET expects for 2025 is "agentic AI." CNET explained that in the year 2024, there were some empty hype regarding AI, but for the next year, they would be looking for "clear evidence" that indeed AI is creating that huge difference on products where it is embedded.

The evolution of smart assistants will be at the forefront, and while theoretically, it has been viewed as one that could kill apps in the future, but there is sill so much to be hurdled before such could happen.

Another much expected tech to be showcased at the CES is new and more advanced chips. CNET expects Nvidia and AMD to unveil brand new chips, and that companies whom these big tech partner with, to introduce devices using these advanced chips. Known Nvidia partners include Asus, Acer, Dell, Lenovo and Razer. On the other hand, AMD's RDNA 4 G GPUs are expected to be seen at the show.

Car enthusiasts will also have a blast at the CES since it is expected to showcase the latest in electric vehicles, and other new concepts in transportation. There will be top automakers that will be flaunting their latest car innovations.

Meanwhile, Hyundai is expected to launch the first ever full-windshield holographic display. BMW will not be at the sidelines as it will also be debuting it Panoramic iDrive display. Japanese carmaker Honda has also previously teased about its prototype 0 Series and it is expected to unveil it at the LA show.

Waymo will also be outlining its vision for the future as it will be making its expansion in Tokyo.

In addition, companies like LG and Lenovo are anticipated to showcase groundbreaking products. LG plans to introduce its Zero Connect Box technology to the QNED Evo Mini LED lineup, enhancing wireless TV capabilities, according to The Verge

Lenovo is expected to reveal a laptop featuring a rollable display, offering users dynamic screen space.

As the event approaches, more details and announcements are expected, highlighting the latest trends and innovations in technology.