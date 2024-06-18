Nvidia has surged past Apple and Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company, driven by a booming demand for its AI-focused chips and a remarkable rally in its share price, as reported by Reuters.

According to Financial Times, Nvidia's shares climbed by 3.2% to $135.18 Tuesday, bringing its market capitalization to $3.332 trillion, thus surpassing the tech giants that have long competed for the top spot in US stock markets.

The astonishing rise of Nvidia can be attributed to the burgeoning interest in artificial intelligence, with the company's chips playing a pivotal role in training and running advanced generative AI models, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, as noted by Reuters. As reported by Financial Times, Nvidia has transformed from a $300 billion company grappling with a chip surplus due to a cryptocurrency bust to a dominant force in the tech industry, with its products in high demand from other Silicon Valley giants.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, describes this period as a new "industrial revolution," where the power of generative AI is set to revolutionize the global economy through intelligent computing, according to Financial Times. Nvidia's cutting-edge technology has seen adoption by major players like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, who have incorporated Nvidia's "Hopper" series of graphic processing units into their cloud services, as reported by Reuters.

Nvidia's financial performance has been nothing short of extraordinary. In February and May, the company reported revenue increases of 265% and 262% year-on-year, respectively, according to Financial Times. Its stock price has soared roughly 170% since the beginning of the year, driving about a third of the 14% year-to-date increase in the benchmark S&P 500 index, as noted by Reuters.

Despite concerns about market sustainability, the enthusiasm surrounding Nvidia remains robust, as highlighted by Reuters. "This is animal spirits now, it's human emotion taking over," said Ted Mortonson, a tech strategist at Baird, reflecting on the company's phenomenal rise. Nvidia's revenue for the latest quarter more than tripled to $26 billion, while net income surged seven-fold to $14.9 billion, as reported by Financial Times.

The company's future looks promising, with forecasts predicting revenue to roughly double to $120 billion in the current fiscal year and rise by another 33% to $160 billion by fiscal 2026, as noted by Reuters. Nvidia's forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 43, higher than the S&P 500's 21 times earnings, indicating investor confidence in its continued growth, according to Financial Times.

The FT report also states the company must continue to innovate and fend off competition to maintain its stellar returns and solidify its position as the leader in the AI-driven future of technology.