A Michigan man has been arrested after he allegedly asked AI to make pornographic material using photos of children he found online, deputies say.

Trevor Klinert, 25, allegedly used 112 AI-generating websites to create the illegal, explicit images based on a photo of a child he found on social media, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office said.

"It's shocking to parents that somebody could have a photo that was posted innocently, and a predator can give it to an AI, in this case 112 websites – 112 AI-generating websites – to filter what he felt was the best way to present his victim, fantasized," Sheriff Chris Swanson said in a press conference shared to Facebook.

The sheriff said the investigation began after Klinert allegedly threatened to use the child porn he created against someone. Deputies received consent to search Klinert's phone, where they said they found child pornography.

Klinert was convicted of child pornography back in 2017. He pleaded guilty and served one year for using a computer to commit a crime in that case.

Now, he faces four counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He is currently being held on a $300,000 bond.