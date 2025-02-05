The company behind a successful AI assistant is requiring job applicants to write their application without the help of an AI assistant.

Anthropic, responsible for the popular AI assistant Claude, has attached the anti-AI policy to nearly all of its 150 listed job openings, 404 Media reported.

"While we encourage people to use AI systems during their role to help them work faster and more effectively, please do not use AI assistants during the application process," the policy states. "We want to understand your personal interest in Anthropic without mediation through an AI system, and we also want to evaluate your non-AI-assisted communication skills."

The restriction applies to a wide range of roles, including software engineering, finance, sales, and communications, but is absent from some technical positions, such as mobile product designer. The policy highlights a contradiction AI companies face: as AI tools become more advanced, businesses are both promoting their use and wary of their impact on human creativity and originality.

The move also comes as AI tools continue replacing jobs in fields like communications and coding—areas Anthropic is still actively hiring for. Critics note the irony of a company that scrapes human-produced content to train AI models now demanding applicants demonstrate human-only writing skills.

Originally published on Latin Times