Groundbreaking platform Slected.me introduces a new approach to job matching and salary comparison, revolutionizing the employment sector. The platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to empower individuals to make informed decisions by recognizing their value in the job market. It also supports businesses and companies in improving their standard recruitment process.

Founder and CEO Pirathipan Nanthakumar aims to dismantle the taboo surrounding salary discussions. Therefore, together with co-founder Santosh Kumar, the CPO, Nanthakumar launched the platform in 2021 to lead a movement toward empowerment, diversity, equality, and inclusion in the job sector.

Slected.me reflects its founders' belief that everyone, regardless of age, gender, religion, and background, deserves equal opportunities.

They envisioned Slected.me as an innovative platform where individuals could share and access salary data and market insights to empower themselves with the necessary information to navigate their career paths. Existing platforms may offer salary ranges. However, Slected.me provides more precise and detailed information to facilitate better discussions and salary negotiations.

The motivation behind this endeavor stems from the gap that the founder recognized. Nanthakumar shared, "What I observed is that people freely share personal details, but discussing salaries is still taboo. This is particularly prevalent in Europe, where talking about money-related matters is often met with discomfort or suspicion. Many fail to understand that open discussions about financial matters are important, given that they help people make sound career decisions."

Slected.me was, therefore, developed to offer cutting-edge AI-driven solutions that benefit individuals on their career paths and businesses in their recruitment efforts. The platform's AI Career Guide provides personalized career plans tailored to each user's goals and aspirations. It offers guidance, plans, and materials to support individuals' career development efforts and assists with setting targets and achieving milestones in their chosen fields.

Meanwhile, for businesses, Slected.me's AI-based recruiting software offers a game-changing approach to talent acquisition. It boasts features like fast access to thousands of applicant profiles and automated matching processes. With these, the platform streamlines recruitment efforts and helps businesses save costs.

The AI-powered platform has over 10,000 registered users, illustrating its impact. Its pioneering approach to salary transparency positions it as a trailblazer in the European market. It is also worth noting that Slected.me was a recipient of European Union (EU) funding. This is no small feat, as it stood out among a hundred startups vying for funding. It shows that the company's dedication to addressing salary-related issues, such as the gender pay gap, has earned recognition and support on a significant scale.

The company earned another milestone after completing the Master Accelerator program facilitated by German Entrepreneurship. This program pairs startups with seasoned mentors and investors, providing support and guidance to guarantee their expansion. Its participation in this program allowed Slected.me to access various resources and knowledge, helping it fulfill its mission of reshaping the employment landscape.

Slected.me continuously invites investors sharing the same vision of empowering employees and employers for partnerships. These collaborations will enable the platform to continue its trajectory of innovation and impact. Investments would also help the platform enhance its technology, expand its user base, and solidify its presence beyond Europe.