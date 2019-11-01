Apple recently launched its new audio accessory, the AirPods Pro. This new pair of wireless headphones boasts several features and a new design that's very different from the original AirPods models, whether first-gen or second-gen.

That said, is it worth spending $250 to upgrade from the AirPods to the new AirPods Pro? Of course, the answer depends on the consumer. Those who are on the fence, however, might be able to decide after taking these features into account.

Noise Cancellation

The AirPods Pro boasts of an active noise cancellation (ANC) feature that cancels noises 200 times per second to ensure the best AirPods audio experience yet. It also features an in-ear design that helps block outside noise, even if the ANC is turned off.

The original AirPods, on the other hand, doesn't have ANC, and has a different design that's not very helpful in keeping outside noise away.

Transparency mode

The new AirPods Pro allows users to hear outside noise via Transparency mode. This feature lets outside noise in so that wearers will be aware of what's happening around them. The original AirPods doesn't offer this.

Water Resistance

The more expensive AirPods Pro is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance, meaning it can withstand splashes better than the non-water-resistant AirPods. Though the rating doesn't mean it can be used beside swimming pools, it simply means it can be used in more places compared to its cheaper sibling.

Customized fit

The original AirPods offered only a single fit. The AirPods Pro, which comes bundled with silicone tips in three differet sizes, offers a better fit. An Ear Tip Fit test also helps to customize the fit according to a person's unique ear size.

Adaptive EQ

Apple's Adaptive EQ feature automatically tunes low- and mid-range frequencies based on a person's unique ear geometry. This results in the best sound quality for every ear.

Pressure Valve

Users who can't stand wearing earbuds for a long time due to pressure build-up will be glad to know that the AirPods Pro has a pressure valve that reduces pressure inside the ear canal, TechRadar noted. This feature is borrowed from the PowerBeats Pro.

These are but some of the features the AirPods Pro offer at $250. It sure is more expensive compared to the $160 AirPods, but the difference in cost comes with a lot of benefits.

Photo: Maurizio Pesce/Wikimedia Creative Commons