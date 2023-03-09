KEY POINTS The affected lithium-ion batteries may overheat

Affected customers may contact the company to get a refund

Disposal of the products should be done properly

Anker-branded power banks are being recalled because they may pose a fire hazard. Some 42,000 units are affected by the issuance.

The problem with the Anker 535 Mobile Power Banks (Power Core 20k) A1366 is that the lithium-ion batteries in them may overheat. They may then pose a fire hazard, according to the announcement on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website.

The problem, the company noted, was "due to a manufacturing condition."

To date, there have been 10 reports of incidents in which the products overheated. One report even involved minor injuries. In Canada, where around 619 units were sold and are being recalled, there were no reports of such incidents or injuries as of Feb. 13.

Those who are in possession of an affected power bank are being advised to stop using it "immediately." Instead, they should store it in a "safe location" and then dispose of it at a facility that accepts lithium batteries. It's best if they first ensure that the facility accepts Lithium batteries before bringing an affected unit there, the company noted.

They should not simply throw it in the trash or recycling bin, as the unit needs to be handled differently than other kinds of batteries.

"Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are used in many products," the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explained. "If not properly managed at the end of their useful life, they can cause harm to human health or the environment."

The recall affects Anker 535 Power Bank Model: A1366. It is about 3 inches wide and 6 inches long and has two USB cables. The product comes in different colors, as seen in the photo below, and was sold at Target stores nationwide as well as online via the Anker website, eBay and Amazon.

#Recall: Fantasia Trading @AnkerOfficial 535 Power Banks (PowerCore 20k) A1366. The lithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a fire hazard. Get full refund. CONTACT: 800-988-7973, support@anker.com. Full recall notice: https://t.co/NBnbPMbctG pic.twitter.com/SJ8VkPGTOe — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 9, 2023

The name Anker is said to be engraved in front of each unit, while the name and model number can be found at the back. Photos showing where these details can be found on the products are available on the Anker website.

Affected customers may contact the company to get a refund. They may fill up the recall form, wherein they will need to attach a proof of purchase.

Those with questions may contact Anker at 800-988-7973 or via email at support@anker.com.

"The safety of our customers is Anker Innovations' highest priority, and we have issued a voluntary recall of all Anker 535 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K) A1366 devices," the company noted. "Anker is working closely with local government agencies to ensure a comprehensive and safe recall process."