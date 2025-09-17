The new iPhone Air is reportedly not a hit as far as its pre-orders are concerned. The new smartphones from Apple remain available for Day One deliveries to people who want to purchase the thinnest iPhone ever.

The same could not be said for the other smartphones, like the base iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which are now backed up on pre-orders.

The iPhone Air Is Reportedly Not a Pre-Order Hit

A new report from 9to5Mac shared an update regarding the iPhone Air's availability after four days since pre-orders opened on Apple's website. According to the report, the slimmest smartphone in Apple's lineup is apparently "not a hit."

The claim focuses on Apple pre-order website itself, which shows that iPhone Air units are available for Day One deliveries.

This means that whoever wants to pre-purchase the iPhone Air would not have to wait long before they receive the latest ultra-thin smartphone. That being said, 9to5Mac noted that one specific configuration of the iPhone Air, its 512GB storage option in Cloud White colorway, is the only variant that has a two to three-week delivery estimate.

All other variants of the device, like the 256 GB storage options in Sky Blue, Light Gold, Space Black, and Cloud White, are available on day one, while the other 512 GB variants and all 1TB options can be shipped immediately.

iPhone 17 Series Now Sees Backlogs

The report also noted that while the iPhone Air series sees wide availability, its regular series counterparts are all seeing backlogs in delivery times. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max's different variants are now seeing a two-to-three-week delivery estimate from Apple, and this means that the earliest they will get their devices would be by the end of the month.

Other variants in the series are seeing a later delivery estimate, especially with the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The website is already claiming that it could take three to four weeks before the devices can reach owners.

Based on The Information's report, Apple only allocated 10% of its manufacturing capacity to make iPhone Air models, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro each have 25%. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is the only variant that got the majority of its manufacturing capacity at 40%.

That being said, the report claims that it is still too early to determine if the iPhone Air is a flop, especially as it is still the pre-order period and not yet the actual release of the ultra-thin device. As per 9to5Mac, customers could still be waiting for actual reviews before they make a purchase.

Originally published on Tech Times