A new Google app is here, but this time, the experience heads to Windows PCs to bring an intuitive search feature that allows users to directly type what they are looking for without going to a web browser.

The new Google app is still in the experimental stage, but it already challenges Microsoft's Windows search feature, which is built to PCs. Both Google's and Microsoft's search features on PC are akin to what Apple offers its users, the Spotlight search for Mac, which can search local files and the web.

Google App Brings Search Feature to Windows PCs

According to the latest blog post by Google, the company has launched the new Google app on Windows PCs to deliver a unique way to integrate search into the daily routine and processes of users.

This new app is still experimental, said the company, but it already brings a way for users to enjoy a more direct search experience on their PCs without needing to use browsers.

Users may quickly pull up the Google app's search features on Windows PCs on top of whatever app, software, or platform they are using. This can be done by pressing its default shortcut, Alt+Space.

Alternatively, users may set their preferred shortcut to use the feature and quickly pull up the search app.

The feature is also intuitive as "Knowledge Graph" can help users find what they are looking for without needing to completely type the query.

Google Challenges Microsoft's Built-In Search

According to ArsTechnica, this new Google app brings a more robust and powerful search capability for PC compared to Microsoft's built-in search feature on Windows.

Despite the Google app being in its experimental stage, it reportedly performs better than what Windows offers as it often lags and feels "crummy."

Users who want to try the new feature are required to join the Search Labs Experiment program and use a personal Google account for the app.

Google and Its Search Features Expansion

While Search seems like a one-and-done product, Google has since expanded what the technology brings to the table, especially as, at present, AI is now a major factor.

Earlier this year, Google also unveiled its "game-changer" in search as it transitioned from giving users "AI Overviews," which offer a summary of all the results to appear on top of the engine. Instead of featuring a mix of AI-generated content and traditional search results, Google's AI Mode completely transforms the experience by offering a fully AI-generated write-up.

There is also a Web Guide which users may utilize, and it is an AI-powered feature that organizes the results found on the web into specific categories for easier discovery.

Originally published on Tech Times