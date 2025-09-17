Two years after filing for bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is staging a dramatic retail comeback, acquiring the Kirkland's Home brand for $10 million (£7.3 million) and announcing plans to open 300 new stores across the United States.

The move marks a strategic pivot for the once-struggling retailer, now operating under the umbrella of Beyond Inc., as it seeks to re-establish its footprint in the home goods sector.

A Strategic Acquisition

The deal, finalised on 15 September 2025, sees Bed Bath & Beyond acquire the Kirkland's Home trade name and brand assets from The Brand House Collective, formerly known as Kirkland's Inc.

The acquisition includes intellectual property rights, trademarks, and domain names, and positions Kirkland's Home for expansion into the wholesale market for the first time.

The companies had previously entered into a $5 million purchase agreement in May, with the final deal value rising to $10 million following the completion of additional licensing and credit facility arrangements. Bed Bath & Beyond also secured the right to acquire up to 65% of Kirkland's outstanding capital stock, giving it influence over board appointments and strategic direction.

Store Conversions and Expansion Plans

Executive Chairman Marcus Lemonis described the excitement around the early success of the Nashville store as 'undeniable,' adding: 'This early success reinforces our conviction in the strategy and our commitment to accelerate the rollout nationwide.'

The company's goal is to open 300 new stores, many of which will be small-format neighbourhood locations designed to offer curated home goods and seasonal décor. The stores will also accept legacy Bed Bath & Beyond coupons—a nostalgic nod to the brand's loyal customer base.

Kirkland's Home Goes Wholesale

Beyond retail expansion, Bed Bath & Beyond plans to introduce Kirkland's Home products to the wholesale market, leveraging the brand's six-decade legacy in home furnishings.

This move is expected to create new revenue streams by supplying independent retailers with Kirkland's seasonal décor and lifestyle products.

Amy Sullivan, CEO of The Brand House Collective, believes the wholesale shift would add scale, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen unit product assortment economics.

Financial Challenges and Turnaround Strategy

Despite the bold expansion, Bed Bath & Beyond continues to face financial headwinds. According to GuruFocus, the company has reported a 22.2% decline in revenue over the past three years and a negative earnings per share (EPS) of -4.07. Operating margins remain under pressure, and liquidity concerns persist with a current ratio of 0.91.

However, the acquisition is seen as a key component of the company's omni-channel strategy, which includes ownership of brands such as Overstock and BuyBuy Baby, as well as a growing blockchain asset portfolio. The company hopes that the Kirkland's Home deal will help stabilise its retail operations and drive long-term growth.

A Bid for Retail Revival

From bankruptcy to bold expansion, Bed Bath & Beyond's acquisition of Kirkland's Home signals a renewed ambition to reclaim its place in the American retail landscape.

With 300 new stores planned and a wholesale channel in development, the company is positioning itself to capitalise on brand nostalgia, enhance operational efficiency, and drive strategic reinvention.

Whether the strategy proves successful remains to be seen, but for now, Bed Bath & Beyond is firmly back in the game.

Originally published on IBTimes UK