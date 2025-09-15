Geri Lynn Nissan proudly marks its 40th anniversary this year, celebrating four decades of growth, resilience, and customer trust. Founded in 1985, the family-owned dealership has grown from humble beginnings with handwritten contracts and limited resources into a trusted leader in Louisiana's automotive industry.

Reflecting on the journey, founder Geri Lynn recalls the challenges of those early years. "When we started 40 years ago, everything was handwritten. There were no personal computers in dealerships, and when they did arrive, the contracts were so expensive and restrictive that it felt like signing a contract to go to jail," she said. "Now, technology has transformed everything. We have month-to-month systems, more choices, and tools that actually help us serve our customers better."

But technology is only one part of the evolution. The relationship between dealerships and customers has also undergone a dramatic shift. "Back then, customers thought that if they bought a $10,000 car, the dealer made $10,000 profit. There was a lack of information, and trust was harder to build," Lynn explained. "Today, customers are informed. They know what cars cost, they understand margins, and that creates trust. We can put deals together that make everyone feel good."

This culture of transparency and customer-first service has been reinforced by an extraordinary team. Geri Lynn Nissan's leadership team collectively brings over 120 years of experience, with the newest member having been with the dealership for 13 years. "The people here are what make this dealership so unique," Lynn said. "Our customers see the same familiar faces year after year. That builds loyalty and comfort that you just don't find anywhere."

The dealership has also become known for its welcoming and lively atmosphere. With seven acres of inventory and more than 400 vehicles on the lot, customers often ride in golf carts around the property while being greeted by Lynn herself. "I want every customer to feel wanted the moment they walk in. We tell them, 'You are wanted here.' We are not just selling cars, we are having a party with the customer," she shared.

Even the dealership's marketing reflects its personality. Viral commercials, one featuring Lynn being dunked in a pool, drew more than 80,000 views, capturing the sense of fun that has made Geri Lynn Nissan a household name.

As the dealership celebrates its 40th year, Lynn credits her team, community, and faith for the success, specifically with JD Power, Gregory London, and his amazing team. "I strive to be a loving, caring leader," she said. "Forty years later, I'm proud to say we are not just selling cars, we are building relationships and making people feel at home. It's important to me that my employees feel valued and my customers feel cared for," she says.

Looking ahead, Lynn remains focused on maintaining the dealership's "off-the-wall" charm while embracing new technologies and continuing to strengthen the bond between her team and the community. "It's been a wild journey," she reflected. "I didn't even own a car when we started, and now we have hundreds. But more than the cars, it's the people and the memories that matter most."