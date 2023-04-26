KEY POINTS 3M announced its plan to lay off 6,000 workers around the world

Lyft said it will offer incentives to the employees leaving the company

Walmart is set to let go 2,000 of its employees as it expects a tough year ahead

Economic uncertainties continue to plague businesses, leading to layoffs that affect thousands of workers.

For the month of April, at least nine companies announced plans to reduce their workforce after going on a hiring spree during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reported.

3M

Manufacturing giant 3M, which owns Post-It Notes and Scotch Tape, said in a statement that it would lay off 6,000 workers around the world as part of its major restructuring efforts.

The company said that the layoffs would save up to $900 million annually before taxes and are "intended to make 3M stronger, leaner and more focused" by reducing layers of management.

It had already eliminated 2,500 manufacturing roles in January.

Lyft

Ride-hailing company Lyft will also conduct another round of layoffs that reports said could affect hundreds of its employees.

In a company-wide memo, CEO David Risher said the job cuts were aimed at making Lyft a "faster, flatter company where everyone is closer to our riders and drivers."

Lyft will offer at least 10 weeks of pay to those leaving, with additional weeks for team members who have worked for the company for more than four years. The company is also extending healthcare coverage through Oct. 31 and offering accelerated equity vesting and career resources for those who will leave Lyft.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods also confirmed that it will let go of some of its workers. An internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg indicated that the planned layoffs would affect 0.5% of the grocery chain's total workforce of 105,000 and reduce Whole Foods' operating regions from nine to six.

The Amazon-owned supermarket chain's three regional presidents are also expected to leave the company as part of the reorganization efforts.

Deloitte

Global consulting company Deloitte will trim its 80,000-strong U.S. workforce, according to the Financial Times. Deloitte aims to let go of 1,200 employees, with most of them involved with the financial advisory business.

"Our US businesses continue to experience strong client demand," a spokesperson for Deloitte told CNN.

"As growth in select practices moderates, we are taking modest personnel actions where necessary," the spokesperson added.

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed joined the list of companies reducing their workforce this year, with 180 employees expected to leave the digital media giant.

BuzzFeed chief executive Jonah Peretti announced last week that its digital news website will shut down as part of its restructuring plan. He also said the company has "begun discussions with the News Guild," the union representing its workers.

The CEO said the staffers who will be affected by layoffs may be able to find roles at HuffPost, which was acquired by BuzzFeed in 2020.

David's Bridal

David's Bridal, one of the largest U.S.-based wedding gown retailers, is laying off 9,236 positions nationwide, according to a notice filed to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor. The workforce reduction scheme began on April 14 and will continue until Aug. 11.

"The scale of these layoffs suggests that David's Bridal is in crisis mode," Neil Saunders, managing editor at GlobalData Retail, said.

"The business in its current form isn't working and the hope will be that a smaller entity will be more financially viable," Saunders added.

Walmart

Retail giant Walmart, the U.S.' largest private employer, is set to eliminate 2,000 positions at five warehouses that fulfill website orders.

According to Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN) filings, more than 1,000 jobs in Texas, 600 jobs in Pennsylvania, 400 in Florida and 200 in New Jersey will be affected by Walmart's workforce reduction.

The layoffs came after Walmart warned of a tough year ahead as it expects slower sales and profit growth.

McDonald's

Earlier this month, the popular fast-food chain told its corporate employees to work from home in anticipation of layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said in January that there would be "difficult discussions and decisions ahead" as they move to evaluate roles and staffing levels in the company.

The fast-food giant has a 150,000-strong workforce, with 70% of those positions outside the U.S.

Bed, Bath & Beyond

According to WARN notices filed by Bed, Bath & Beyond last month, about 1,300 workers in New Jersey would be laid off.

Retail Dive reported that 84 workers in Secaucus, 377 in Union and 262 in the company's Harmon beauty retailer were expected to be laid off earlier this month. This was on top of the planned 20% workforce reduction and closing down of 150 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores announced last August.

However, on Sunday, the 52-year-old company said it was filing for bankruptcy protection, which would begin the process of closing the remaining 360 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores and 120 Buy Buy Baby locations.

The company reminded its customers they have only until May 8 to use Bed, Bath & Beyond gift cards.