Even with all the technological advances in the year 2023, mechanical wristwatches are not going away anytime soon. One may even argue that there is a resurgence of mechanical timepieces as new watch companies keep popping up left and right.

This surprising longevity is not due to a lack of better technology for telling time. In fact, there was a fear that automatic watches would disappear from the face of the Earth when quartz watches appeared, but that didn't happen. Instead mechanical watches are now worn as statements, and the idea of an engineering wonder ticking away on your wrist now becoming the main appeal itself.

Since they are statements, you have a spectrum of classic, iconic statements all the way to statements that are unorthodox and remarkable—and it's evident that team ATOWAK is going for the latter. Having spent time with their latest timepiece, the COBRA Royal Blue (available for pre-order until June 30 on ATOWAK's official website), let's dive in to see what statement this atypical wrist watch makes.

The Cobra Profile

Having such a unique overall aesthetic, it's almost impossible to decide where to start when talking about the ATOWAK COBRA. Starting with the most obvious feature, we have the unique 'teardrop' shaped watch case of the COBRA.

Almost like a figure '8', the COBRA features not one, but two sapphire crystal lensed windows. The bottom main window displays the time, while the top window showcases the ATOWAK logo and the face-rotation of the wheel arm. The top window is set against a navy blue Geneva striped background, adding to the visual appeal and making the entire setup even more striking.

Housing its 360° revolving satellite hour wheel, the biggest question I had before seeing the COBRA in person was: just how thick is this watch? However, when wearing it on the wrist, I found that the 16.2 mm thick 316L Stainless Steel case was surprisingly unobtrusive. In fact, it felt less bulky than many of the diver watches I've worn before. This can be attributed to the overall profile of the COBRA case, which is a convex polygon without protruding edges that could catch on cufflinks.

A feature of the COBRA that enhances its comfort is the positioning of the crown at the 12 o'clock position on the watch case. While I typically wear watches in the traditional position, next to my left wrist bone, larger watches measuring 39 mm or more often give me crown blisters on the back of my hand. However, with the COBRA's crown placed at the top position, this issue is completely avoided. Therefore, despite its larger dimensions on paper, measuring 50 x 43 mm, the COBRA is surprisingly wearable on a daily basis.

Last but not least, it's worth highlighting the two carbon-fiber patches on either side of the top window. These genuine carbon-fiber patches provide an intriguing detail to the watch, reminiscent of the 'eyes' on the hood of a cobra. Their presence adds a mesmerizing element when gazing upon the COBRA.

Satellite Hour Wheel

Even if the COBRA were to feature an ordinary dial and hands, it would still be a unique timepiece. However, what truly sets the COBRA apart is its extraordinarily designed internal mechanics and craftsmanship.

The dial of the COBRA is crafted from a combination of copper and aviation aluminum. Its design is reminiscent of a speedometer rather than a traditional watch dial, with the 0-60 scale spanning approximately 120 degrees from right to left. The presence of Swiss LumiNova guarantees excellent readability of the dial both in the dark and during daylight hours.

Reading the time on the COBRA does require a slight adjustment, but it becomes intuitive once you understand the design. You read the time by observing the sharp 'fangs' on the hands, which indicate the minutes on the dial. Simultaneously, the number displayed on the rotating arm indicates the hour. This unique design blends elements of mechanical and digital aesthetics, reminiscent of a flip clock, resulting in a distinctive time-reading experience. Personally, it took me no more than 10 practiced glances before I was able to read the time on the COBRA quickly and accurately.

I do wish that somehow there could be the incorporation of a second-counting element in order to showcase the unique motion of the satellite hands dynamically. However, with the COBRA, what you experience instead is an ever-changing landscape of rotating elements on different spinning axes.

Beneath the eccentric design of the COBRA's watch face lies a dependable MIYOTA 9039 movement, which has been modified to drive the satellite design. The automatic movement can be observed through the display lens on the back of the watch, where the rotor and flywheel are visible, adding a fascinating glimpse into the inner workings of the timepiece.

Quick-release Buckle and a Heavy Duty Bracelet

Just when I thought I had seen enough unique elements on one timepiece, ATOWAK manages to surprise me once again with its unconventional strap design.

Indeed, the unique strap design of the COBRA does come with a downside of having a more limited selection of straps compared to watches with a common strap system. However, ATOWAK recognizes this limitation and ensures that their straps are not only visually appealing but also built to be durable and robust. By creating handsome and heavy-duty straps, ATOWAK aims to ensure that their longevity matches that of the watch itself, providing a reliable and enduring companion to the wearer.

While the leather strap on the COBRA Royal Blue may be a bit too vibrant for some tastes, it can still be suitable for more casual occasions when paired with denim and polo shirts. However, the stainless steel bracelet on the COBRA deserves a special mention.

The substantial 316L Stainless Steel bracelet of the COBRA is secured with screws rather than pins, and it comes with a matching screwdriver for easy resizing. The polished butterfly clasp adds a visually appealing finishing touch that complements the uniqueness of the COBRA timepiece.

Final Verdict

Firstly, it's worth noting the obvious inspirations that ATOWAK has drawn from the Swiss company URWERK, which is renowned for producing extraordinary and exclusive timepiece designs. However, not everyone can afford to venture into the realm of six-figure watches. That's where ATOWAK, the Hong Kong-based watchmaker, steps in to offer a new pathway for acquiring unique and remarkable timepieces.

Indeed, even though the designers of the ATOWAK COBRA drew inspiration from existing designs, it doesn't diminish the originality and grit found within the watch. The centerpiece of its design is the innovative revolving satellite hour wheel and fan-shaped dial, showcasing its unique identity. Additionally, the inclusion of details such as the carbon-fiber patches and the sincere innovation of the quick-release buckle further contribute to making the COBRA a truly one-of-a-kind timepiece.

One of the most plasant surprises with the ATOWAK COBRA is its exceptional wearability. Despite its unconventional design, it is even less obtrusive on the wrist compared to more traditional automatic watches. Additionally, the time-reading experience quickly becomes intuitive, allowing for effortless and precise time checks with just a quick glance.

For the unique character and value that it brings to the table, we are awarding the ATOWAK COBRA with the IBTimes Editor's Pick badge.