For years, businesses have been fed the narrative that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the magic wand for online success. However, Zarrar Rasool, the visionary founder of Awkward Media, is on a mission to debunk the myths surrounding SEO and reveal the shortcomings of traditional approaches.

The traditional SEO landscape is marred with promises that often turn out to be empty. One of the significant issues faced by businesses is the time it takes to see tangible results. According to a report, most B2B companies have to wait 8-10 months on average to break even on their investment in SEO. Unsatisfied with these times, he decided to survey on his own. He, along with his Awkward Media team surveyed 50 businesses, out of which 47% reported taking a year or more to witness any return on investment (ROI). In contrast, a staggering 36% admitted to seeing no results at all after a year of SEO efforts. This translates to an average wastage of $30,000 annually from marketing budgets, not to mention the invaluable time lost.

The excuse often provided by SEO agencies is the lack of guarantees in the unpredictable world of search engine algorithms. Companies are told to brace themselves for a prolonged waiting period, sometimes up to six months, before witnessing any positive outcomes. This zero-accountability approach leaves businesses stranded, pouring money into an investment that might never yield the promised results.

The debate surrounding SEO agencies goes beyond methodologies and guarantees, focusing on trust, transparency, and ethical practices in the digital marketing landscape. Businesses rely on agencies for their online visibility and expect clear communication, honest assessments, and effective strategies. However, issues like lack of transparency, misleading assertions, and fragmented expertise can erode trust in the industry's legitimacy.

Rasool challenges this narrative, asserting that SEO can indeed deliver results at a much faster pace than commonly believed. "Quality trumps quantity," he asserts. According to Rasool, the traditional approach of hiring a few experts 'specializing' in specific aspects of SEO is inherently flawed. Awkward Media has proven that improved rankings are achievable within the first 25 days, defying the industry norm.

Another major obstacle in the SEO journey is the prevalence of misinformation. Many businesses are led to believe that Google's algorithms are unforgiving and that achieving success requires months of cautious maneuvering. Rasool dismisses this notion, citing Awkward Media's track record of achieving improved SEO results within 25 days.

Rasool argues that the industry's reliance on a limited set of experts, each focusing on SEO as a whole, leads to a lack of comprehensive expertise. Awkward Media's unique approach involves having dedicated teams for each aspect of SEO, ensuring a holistic strategy that covers all bases.

Awkward Media's commitment to debunking myths extends to challenging the idea that certain practices should be avoided due to Google's presumed disapproval. Through meticulous data collection, they have found that 20% to 40% of these supposed no-go practices can be effective if approached differently.

"The traditional SEO model is outdated. We felt like it's time to change the status quo, question everything, and deliver results that businesses deserve," affirms Zarrar Rasool, Awkward Media Founder.

This SEO marketing agency's journey to becoming a top-tier SEO agency was not without its trials. For 11 months, they faced repeated failures. They shifted their focus from traditional practices to a comprehensive strategy that questioned everything from link building to keyword strategy.

The result? Awkward Media became a Top 5% SEO Agency globally, as recognized by Mayple. They have amassed over 100 case studies confronting the prevailing belief that SEO results take an eternity to materialize. Awkward Media now stands as the one of the only, if not the only, agency in the world offering not one but two SEO guarantees: first-page Google rankings within 90 days or they work for free, and $200 compensation if rankings don't improve in 20 days.

In Rasool's words, "We understand that time is money. That is why we don't believe in dragging out the SEO process for months on end without seeing a return on your investment. Our methods are proven to deliver results faster than basically any other SEO agency on the planet - Guaranteed."

Awkward Media's Google-approved 'search engine mastery' method promises to rank a website on the first page within 20 days, backed by over 101 success stories. Their unconventional approach to SEO challenges the norms, emphasizing the need for experts in every component that influences SEO.

The company's approach, focusing on data-driven tactics, comprehensive expertise, and guaranteed results, resonates with businesses seeking a more accountable partnership. Their success serves as a challenge to the status quo, prompting introspection and potentially leading to a shift towards a more ethical and transparent SEO industry. Promoting honest communication, sharing the ongoing development, and overall moral behavior is essential for the good of clients and the sector as a whole, according to Mr. Rasool, and he abides by it.