Barstool Sports Founder Goes Off on Democrats for Forcing Him to Vote for Trump: They 'Gave Us No Choice'
"That was the worst campaign and their pure arrogance and their moral superiority have driven people away."
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy took to social media Wednesday to explain why he, along with many independents, felt forced to vote for Donald Trump, claiming Democrats "gave us no choice."
In a video posted after Trump's projected win over Kamala Harris, Portnoy said Democrats ran "the worst campaign," marked by arrogance and divisiveness.
Portnoy's criticism focused on Democrats' emphasis on Trump as a "threat to democracy," rather than policy issues. "We're not happy with the borders, the Middle East, the economy, inflation," he said, adding that Harris ran on a platform that was virtually indistinguishable from Biden's, which he argued failed to address voters' concerns.
"Trump won clear; he won decisive," Portnoy said, claiming Democrats alienated moderate voters by casting Trump supporters in a negative light.
"The Democrats gave us no choice. That was the worst campaign and their pure arrogance and their moral superiority have driven people away. If you say you're voting for Trump, suddenly you're a Nazi, you're Hitler, you're garbage," he said, calling this approach "insulting."
Portnoy's video echoed criticisms from other political commentators about Democrats' strategy, which he argued relied on fear and moral superiority rather than addressing pressing issues.
Originally published by Latin Times.
