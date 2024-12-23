California police officers who found a one-year-old child beheaded in a California home after answering a call of a domestic disturbance left the scene traumatized.

Andrey Demskiy, 28, was arrested for allegedly decapitating his son with a knife, police said.

The incident began at about 4:15 a.m., Dec. 20, when police were called to the home. Demskiy allegedly assaulted his wife and mother-in-law, who called the police and fled the home.

After speaking with Demskiy's wife, they learned that there was a one-year-old child inside who might have been hurt from being thrown and they broke the door down to enter the residence. Inside, police encountered Demskiy and a struggle ensued, police said.

Police said that as they arrested Demskiy, "they made the gruesome discovery of a severed child's head in the bedroom." Police believe that once the two women fled the home, Demsky used a knife to cut his son's head off.

Sacramento Sheriff County spokesman Amar Gandhi said deputies were "visibly shaken" from what he said was "one of the most horrific things" he's ever heard, KCRA-TV reported.

A GoFundMe page has been established for the family. It states that a "devastating chain of events unraveled" causing the boy's death.

"The sweet little boy was a kind and joyful soul, loving all people and especially dogs. His kind heart and beautiful smile warmed the hearts of everyone he came in contact with. He loved his family and especially his mama," the page states.