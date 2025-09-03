South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem has brought to light a startling case of misconduct within a federal agency. Noem recently disclosed that two FEMA employees were dismissed from their positions after they were caught using government-issued devices to view pornography during work hours.

This incident raises questions about the misuse of public resources and underscores the importance of maintaining professional standards within government service.

Two FEMA Employees Fired for 'Deviant' Porn Habits

In a surprising turn of events, two Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employees — whose job was to protect the United States from terrorist attacks — have lost their jobs due to their 'deviant' porn habits.

Kristi Noem, who serves as the US Secretary of Homeland Security, revealed on Tuesday that an internal inquiry by the Department of Homeland Security's Insider Threat Operations Center (ITOC) uncovered the two employees using their work-issued devices to view 'deviant pornography' during office hours.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem today fired several FEMA employees for viewing pornographic content on government-issued devices during work hours.



An investigation into FEMA employee conduct revealed that nearly half of the agency’s staff regularly access social media… pic.twitter.com/cxbuvpCKAK — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 2, 2025

According to a report from The New York Post, one of the unidentified employees was reportedly engrossed in 'beastial fantasies' and 'racism-infused sexual encounters'. The ITOC also flagged him on 12 July for using his work device to type phrases into a chatbot to have them read aloud in a different accent.

The other individual reportedly had 'extensive interactions' on Reddit, where he shared sexually graphic videos and pictures, some of which were allegedly 'racially charged'. He had supposedly logged into the forum website at least 578 times within a 30-day timeframe.

'These individuals had access to critical information and intelligence and were entrusted to safeguard Americans from emergencies — and instead they were consuming pornography', Noem fumed in a statement.

Both employees were assigned to the secluded Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center near Bluemont, Virginia, a facility dedicated to averting national emergencies, terror attacks and nuclear disasters.

Dissent and Disciplinary Action

Beyond the actions of the employees, the internal investigation uncovered that nearly 47 percent of all FEMA workers are regularly active on social media platforms that contain readily available content.

'Under President Trump's leadership, we are clearing house at FEMA to make this dysfunctional agency work for the American people the way it was intended', Noem said as she announced the two employees' termination.

'For decades, these bureaucrats engaged in every act imaginable except safeguarding the American people from natural disasters', she continued.

'That ends now.'

The two firings on Tuesday came just a week after at least 30 other FEMA staff were suspended for putting their names on an open letter of dissent regarding the agency's leadership.

On August 25, 2025, 191 FEMA employees sent a dissent letter to Congress—the FEMA…



On August 25, 2025, 191 FEMA employees sent a dissent letter to Congress—the FEMA… pic.twitter.com/8Ob0Nwgqjz — Government Accountability Project (@GovAcctProj) September 3, 2025

Grave Concerns Over Inexperience

In their letter to Congress, the group wrote that the inexperience of senior appointees in the Trump administration could cause a catastrophe and also warned that the remaining staff would be unprepared to handle the next Hurricane Katrina.

The letter was sent just days before the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a storm that became one of the deadliest and costliest natural disasters in US history.

'Our shared commitment to our country, our oaths of office and our mission of helping people before, during and after disasters compel us to warn Congress and the American people of the cascading effects of decisions made by the current administration', the FEMA employees wrote.

They expressed a hope that the letter would be received 'in time to prevent not only another national catastrophe like Hurricane Katrina, but the effective dissolution of FEMA itself and the abandonment of the American people such an event would represent.'

'Hurricane Katrina was not just a natural disaster, but a man-made one: the inexperience of senior leaders and the profound failure by the federal government to deliver timely, unified, and effective aid to those in need left survivors to fend for themselves for days, and highlighted how black, Indigenous, and low-income communities are disproportionally affected by disasters'.

A Letter of Warning Sparks Suspensions

In their letter, the employees detailed six points of opposition, which included a reduction in FEMA's ability to carry out its missions; the inability to appoint a qualified administrator as legally required; the elimination of programs designed to save lives and reduce costs; and interference with preparedness programs that build capacity.

Rounding out the list of grievances were 'the censorship of climate science, environmental protection, and efforts to ensure all communities can access information, resources and support, in addition to a reduction in FEMA's disaster workforce.'

A total of 182 FEMA employees signed the letter, though just 36 were willing to attach their names to it. The rest signed anonymously, fearing retaliation. The employees who did include their names were then notified that they were being placed on immediate administrative leave. This meant they would be in a 'non-duty status while continuing to receive pay and benefits.'

