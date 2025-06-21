Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) called for President Donald Trump's impeachment over his decision to bomb three of Iran's nuclear sites without authorization from Congress, calling it a "grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers."

"He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment," the lawmaker added in a publication on X.

Trump announced earlier on Saturday that the U.S. had struck the targets, including Fordow, which is buried deep inside a mountain and considered the top target to destroy its program.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. completed a "very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan."

"All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump added.

In contrast with AOC, fellow Democrat Sen. John Fetterman lauded the attack, saying it was "the correct move."

"Iran is the world's leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I'm grateful for and salute the finest military in the world," said Fetterman, who has maintained a staunch pro-Israel stance throughout the wars with Iran and Hamas, sometimes putting him at odds with members of his own party.

