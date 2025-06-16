A falsified screenshot claiming US President Donald Trump thanked 'No Kings' protesters for keeping him in power circulated widely on social media on 15 June, sparking confusion online.

The fabricated post, which never appeared on Trump's official Truth Social account, emerged just hours after millions took to the streets across the United States to oppose his leadership and a proposed military parade.

Fake Truth Social Screenshot Shared After Mass Protests

The doctored image appeared to show Trump thanking protesters from the 14 June 'No Kings' demonstrations, falsely quoting him as saying: 'A HUGE THANK YOU to all the 'No Kings' protestors yesterday!... I AM STILL YOUR PRESIDENT!'

Decorated with patriotic emojis and formatted to resemble a Truth Social post, the image quickly went viral on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). Digital experts, however, quickly called it a fake.

Fact-Checkers Confirm Post Was Fabricated

By 16 June, fact-checking organisation Lead Stories had examined Trump's official Truth Social account and confirmed that no such post had been made. The image was deemed a complete fabrication, with no record of the message in his feed.

Analysts noted that the image was inconsistent with the typical formatting of Truth Social posts and lacked metadata or timestamps associated with verified content.

Millions Join 'No Kings' Protests Across the US

The viral hoax followed a massive wave of coordinated protests under the banner 'No Kings', held on 14 June—Trump's 79th birthday. Demonstrators criticised plans for a £35.5 million ($45 million) military parade in Washington D.C., which they viewed as a symbol of authoritarianism. The event was intended to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

According to organisers, protests took place in over 2,000 communities nationwide, with a combined turnout of approximately five million people.

Major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Seattle and Houston saw massive turnouts. In Austin, Texas, nearly 20,000 protesters camped outside the State Capitol.

Despite rainy weather, Manhattan saw tens of thousands march in theatrical costumes chanting: 'This is what democracy looks like.'

In California's Bay Area, an estimated 100,000 protesters condemned both the military parade and ongoing ICE raids. Smaller demonstrations were held in cities like Hartford and New Haven in Connecticut.

Isolated Violence and Police Response

While the majority of rallies remained peaceful, tensions flared in some areas. In Los Angeles and Portland, protests near ICE facilities led to clashes with law enforcement. Police deployed tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades, actions criticised by civil rights groups as excessive.

In Salt Lake City, a shooting near one of the protest sites left one person dead and two injured. Authorities later confirmed the incident was unrelated to the demonstrations, but the proximity rattled participants and prompted heightened security measures.

Trump Responds with Tough Rhetoric

In the wake of the protests, Trump took to Truth Social to criticise the demonstrations, calling for stronger ICE enforcement in protest-heavy cities and accusing local leaders of failing to maintain order.

His comments were condemned by rights organisations, who warned that such rhetoric risked further polarising public sentiment.

Viral Hoax Overshadowed by Real Message

Although the fake post garnered significant attention online, fact-checkers were quick to quash the misinformation. Still, the real message of the nationwide protests resonated far louder.

What began as a coordinated day of demonstrations evolved into a national moment of reckoning. Protesters called for the protection of democratic values, civil liberties and accountability from political leaders.

While the long-term political impact remains to be seen, the message from the streets was clear: the American public is watching, and silence is no longer an option.

