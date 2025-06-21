President Donald Trump escalated his feud with Fox News, claiming that anchor Jessica Tarlov is the reason many in the MAGA movement have turned against the once-favored network.

In a Truth Social post shared Friday evening, the president blamed "failed TV personality" Tarlov of "soiling" "The Five," a roundtable discussion led by five rotating Fox News personalities.

"Her voice, her manner, and above all else, what she says, are a disgrace to television broadcasting," wrote, before sharing a series of polls showing him with a favorable majority, including Rasmussen, Insider Advantage, "and many others."

Trump went on to claim that he won the 2024 presidential election by a "landslide," winning all seven swing states, which is true, and the "Popular Vote by millions, with records broken everywhere!" The Republican candidate became the first of his party in 20 years to win the popular vote, which he secured with more than 2 million votes more than Kamala Harris.

BREAKING: Trump just ROASTED @JessicaTarlov and (rightly) says she should be fired!



“Why does Fox News allow failed TV personality Jessica Tarlov to "soil" The Five?” pic.twitter.com/H5KoLJq5n4 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 20, 2025

The president praised anchors and other "The Five" regulars Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld as "terrific" before once again criticizing Tarlov's demeanor and career.

"Nobody can stand Tarlov! She lies over and over again, and MAGA is complaining, BIG LEAGUE, that she's all over Fox," Trump continued. "Watch their ratings go down by keeping her on the show — nobody wants to listen to her."

"Why doesn't she talk about the fact that I had ZERO illegal aliens come into our Country last month, whereas Sleepy Joe Biden allowed 62,000 people in, many from prisons, mental institutions, and gangs," Trump added. "People like Jessica Tarlov make MAGA absolutely hate Fox!"

Originally published on Latin Times