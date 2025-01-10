Joe Biden is leaving office with a significantly low approval rating, trailing even Donald Trump's contentious exit after the Capitol riots, according to recent polling.

Biden began his presidency in January 2021 with 60% approval, buoyed by hopes of uniting the nation post-Trump, according to a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Persistent challenges—ranging from inflation and immigration issues to controversial policy decisions and an aging leadership narrative—gradually eroded public trust.

By early 2022, approval ratings dropped to around 40%, remaining stagnant for most of his term, AP reported.

As of late 2024, Biden's approval rating stands at 39%, with only 25% of Americans rating his presidency as "good" or "great."

These figures align him with some of the least popular outgoing presidents, such as Richard Nixon post-Watergate scandal.

Notably, Biden's legacy is marred by negative perceptions on key issues such as cost of living (58% negative impact), immigration and foreign policy—despite legislative wins in infrastructure, healthcare and climate change. Even among Democrats, only 10% called his presidency "great," reflecting broad disillusionment.

Biden's decision to step aside from the 2024 race led to Kamala Harris taking the Democratic nomination, ultimately losing to Trump in November.

As Trump prepares for a second term, Biden's low ratings add pressure on Democrats to recalibrate their messaging and policies, especially on economic and social issues.

Originally published by Latin Times