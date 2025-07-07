The White House dodged questions on sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after a bombshell report detailed that the Trump administration's Department of Justice and FBI determined he did not keep a "client list."

Authorities found "no credible evidence" to support claims of a list, nor that Epstein "blackmailed" individuals such as celebrities, politicians or public figures, according to a memo obtained by Axios over the weekend.

While speaking to reporters Monday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the Trump administration still wants "anyone who has ever committed a crime to be held accountable," but did not directly address the calls for accountability coming from MAGA supporters.

DOOCY: So what happened to the Epstein client list that the attorney general said she had on her desk?



LEAVITT: I think if you go back and look at what the attorney general said



DOOCY: I've got the quote. She said, it's sitting on my desk right now to review. pic.twitter.com/RtsRuUrNwh — Acyn (@Acyn) July 7, 2025

"The Trump administration is committed to truth and to transparency. That's why the attorney general and the FBI director pledged at the president's direction to do an exhaustive review of all of the files related to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes and his death," Leavitt said.

The press secretary noted that some "materials" from the review were "incredibly graphic" depictions of child pornography, and therefore not released, but still insisted that the released memo exemplified "transparency."

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi seemingly claimed that Epstein's alleged client list was "sitting on her desk" for review in a previous Fox News interview. Leavitt clarified that Bondi had been referring to "the entirety of all of the paperwork" connected to Epstein's case.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting sex trafficking charges. Questions around his crimes and high-profile associates have long fueled widespread speculation, however the memo concluded that the disgraced financier had died by suicide.

After a limited batch of Epstein-related documents were released in February, Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and other Trump administration officials have been hounded by users online and conspiracy theorists for more investigations and reports to be released.

Calls for more releases only rose after former temporary Trump adviser Elon Musk tweeted that President Donald Trump was "in the Epstein files" and that was the "real reason they have not been made public" during a public spat between the two in early June.

Musk has since deleted the tweet, however he has maintained his frustration surrounding the Epstein files case on X.

Originally published on Latin Times