Susan Crawford has defeated Brad Schimel in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race, marking a major loss for Elon Musk, who deployed his wealth in the last few weeks to back Schimel's campaign.

Crawford's victory also maintained the 4-3 liberal majority at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, but more importantly, it sent a message to her conservative rival and his supporters about how Wisconsin voters feel about leadership at the state's Supreme Court.

How a County Judge Obliterated Musk's Millions

Schimel conceded the race after Crawford held a 9-point lead with a margin of around 191,000 votes and 88% of the votes counted, as per Reuters.

Quite interestingly, Schimel was a former Republican state attorney general who also got the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump while Crawford served as former President Barack Obama's Special Assistant for science and technology policy.

Obama has since come forward to congratulate Crawford for the massive win, also praising the people of Wisconsin "for electing a judge who believes in the rule of law and protecting our freedoms."

Congratulations to Judge Susan Crawford on her victory, and to the people of Wisconsin for electing a judge who believes in the rule of law and protecting our freedoms. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 2, 2025

Musk is said to have poured some $21 million into Schimel's campaign, including the awarding of $1 million to a supporter who signed the Musk-founded America PAC's petition to oppose Wisconsin's "activist judges."

Crawford, on the other hand, appeared to take advantage of growing criticism of Musk's strategies in his work around downsizing the federal government and saving taxpayer dollars.

She painted her campaign as a battle not between her and Schimel but between her and the tech billionaire.

"I've got to tell you, as a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I'd be taking on the richest man in the world for justice and Wisconsin. And we won!" she told ecstatic supporters at a Tuesday celebration in Madison.

🚨BREAKING: Susan Crawford didn’t just beat a conservative judge—she beat the richest man on Earth and his $25 million ego.



“I never could have imagined I’d be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin. And we won.”



That’s not just a win. That’s a… pic.twitter.com/XPgS2KQnV9 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 2, 2025

Over at the conservative camp, Schimel told supporters that he called up Crawford to concede. He also urged his supporters to "accept the results," saying the "numbers aren't gonna turn around."

Elon Musk lit $25 million on fire trying to buy Wisconsin’s Supreme Court—and still lost.



He backed Brad Schimel hard. Poured millions into ads, influencers, and turnout ops.



And Susan Crawford? Still took the W.



You can’t money-launder a message voters don’t want. This… pic.twitter.com/1irvLqUip8 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 2, 2025

Dems Celebrate Crawford's Win

Meanwhile, Democrats are celebrating the decision of Wisconsin voters, with some of the party's most prominent figures taking to social media to hail the victory.

Huge congratulations to Susan Crawford on a resounding, well-earned victory tonight. Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election demonstrates Musk and Trump have gone too far, and any politician allied with them could swiftly face the end of their political career. My statement: pic.twitter.com/JiH4U2lrWM — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) April 2, 2025

"Wisconsin's Supreme Court election demonstrates Musk and Trump have gone too far, and any politician allied with them could swiftly face the end of their political career," wrote Ben Wikler, the chair of Wisconsin's Democratic Party.

Congratulations to Wisconsin’s newest Supreme Court Justice, Susan Crawford!



The voters spoke loud and clear: Wisconsin is not for sale. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) April 2, 2025

"The voters spoke loud and clear: Wisconsin is not for sale," wrote Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Congratulations Wisconsin on electing Susan Crawford.



As a result of your strong grassroots organizing, you have defeated the wealthiest person on earth.



You have set an example for the rest of the country.



We can do it. https://t.co/hpbsV7tFzi — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 2, 2025

"As a result of your strong grassroots organizing, you have defeated the wealthiest person on earth. You have set an example for the rest of the country," said Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.