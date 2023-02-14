KEY POINTS A poll showed that 39% of respondents agree that President Joe Biden has kept his campaign promises

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders' criticism of Biden was seen as "negative, partisan and extreme"

The Chinese incursion last week played a huge part in Biden's low approval ratings

President Joe Biden's approval rating remained unchanged after his State of the Union address last week, according to a new poll.

The GOP's response to the Democrat president, meanwhile, was seen as "negative, partisan and extreme."

According to a Morning Consult survey published Monday, 39% of registered voters surveyed agreed that Biden has kept his campaign promises while in office. The same percentage of respondents agreed with the statement in the research company's survey prior to the Feb. 7 speech.

Meanwhile, 46% of the respondents in the new poll disagreed with the statement that the President has kept his promises, largely disapproving of Biden's response to national security and foreign policy issues amid the Chinese surveillance balloon incursion last week.

The latest Morning Consult poll was conducted between Friday and Sunday, with a total of 2,009 respondents participating in the survey.

Shortly after Biden's speech, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders criticized him, saying that the President was "unfit to serve as commander in chief." The Republican also said in her speech that Biden's "weakness puts our nation and the world at risk" and described the political landscape in dire terms.

Voters, however, saw the criticism as "extreme," according to the new poll.

"Voters who watched the State of the Union address and the Republican response were more likely to cast Biden's speech as positive, nonpartisan and unifying," the Morning Consult reported. "Those who tuned in for both speeches were more likely to describe Sanders' talk as negative, partisan and extreme."

While stable, Biden's approval rating still remained low, according to the latest Reuters and Ipsos Core Political Survey.

The economy reportedly remained the No. 1 issue for Americans amid soaring inflation and a persistent global health crisis.

Meanwhile, 14% of Americans think that the country is headed in the right direction, while 65% think that the country is headed off on the wrong track, according to the survey.

Biden also faced criticism over an investigation into classified documents found in his home, after he had condemned former President Donald Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

"Large majorities of Americans believe that both Donald Trump (77%) and Joe Biden (64%) acted inappropriately in how they handled classified documents after leaving office. However, when asked which was more serious, a plurality (43%) said Trump's actions were a more serious concern," an ABC News/Ipsos poll found last month.