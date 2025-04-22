KEY POINTS Trump had given Ulbricht a full and unconditional pardon after Inauguration Day

David Sacks, the White House AI and crypto czar, will speak at the conference

Other speakers include Miss Bitcoin, American HODL, Chris LaCivita of the Trump 2024 campaign

Even Peter Schiff, who has seemingly developed a love-hate relationship with Bitcoiners, will be at the event

The Bitcoin Conference 2025 is set to take place in Las Vegas in a few weeks, and excitement is already building among Bitcoiners, as preparations ramp up for the largest BTC summit of the year

Bitcoin 2025 is scheduled for May 27-29, 2025, at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Among the most anticipated aspects of Bitcoin 2025 is the long list of keynote speakers, especially after it was confirmed that Ross Ulbricht will make his first post-prison public appearance at the event.

Bitcoin 2025 bags big names

Last year, it was then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump that made waves at the conference. However, this year, things are bound to get more interesting as familiar and new faces will grace the event.

Ross Ulbricht

Ulbricht, who confirmed he will appear at Bitcoin 2025, was returning to the cryptocurrency space through the conference.

It's official. I am excited to announce that I will be making my first public appearance and speech since my release from prison at @TheBitcoinConf in Las Vegas!



— Ross Ulbricht (@RealRossU) April 10, 2025

The founder of the darknet website, Silk Road, received a full, unconditional pardon from Trump a day after the inauguration, pushing Bitcoin prices up and triggering widespread celebrations across the crypto space.

Silk Road, which was meant for Bitcoin users to buy various products, was also used by threat actors and scammers to launder BTC and sell illegal items, including weapons and controlled drugs.

Ulbricht's 11 years in prison were marked by unity from crypto leaders and crypto users who believe the law should punish the people who committed crimes within a platform, not the ones who only created the platform itself.

David Sacks

Sacks, the Trump White House's AI and crypto czar, is also attending the conference as a speaker. In the last few weeks, he has been posting on X about the progress by the U.S. regarding crypto.

He also met with Sheik Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy ruler of Abu Dhabi, last month, wherein they discussed artificial intelligence and crypto.

It was an honor to meet with Sheik Tahnoon to discuss AI and cryptocurrency. — David Sacks (@davidsacks47) March 21, 2025

Sen. Cynthia Lummis

The Republican senator is known for advocating for broader Bitcoin adoption. She has been pushing for a strategic Bitcoin reserve and is expected to discuss the matter further with Bitcoiners at the event.

Other notable speakers at Bitcoin Conference 2025

Aside from Strategy's Michael Saylor, Tether's Paolo Ardoino, Blockstream's Adam Back, Bo Hines, the Winklevoss twins, and other prominent crypto industry executives, there are some interesting names who will make an appearance as speakers at the event.

Miss Bitcoin

Alejandra Guajardo, internationally called Miss Bitcoin, is renowned for being at the intersection of fashion, beauty, financial innovation, and tech growth. She was Miss Universe El Salvador in 2022.

American HODL

Described only as a "guy with 6.15 Bitcoin" and a world-renowned zoologist on the Bitcoin Conference website, American HODL has a large following on X and is followed by some of the most prominent names within the Bitcoin community.

Based on today's prices, 6.15 BTC is equivalent to over $541,000 -- a stash that only a few people have, given how not many BTC holders even have 1 Bitcoin.

Chris Hunter

The mechanical engineer and founder of three Bitcoin companies, including Satoshi, is known for his angel investments across energy, hospitality and fintech. He is also recognized for the work he did in helping El Salvador transition into a Bitcoin country.

Chris LaCivita

LaCivita was the co-campaign manager for the Trump 2024 campaign. Late in January, he was added to Coinbase's advisory council.

Peter Schiff

Known for years as an anti-Bitcoin advocate and a veteran "goldbug," Schiff is due to speak at the event. His appearance comes as a surprise to many in the broader crypto space, given his repeated tirades against BTC and crypto over the years.