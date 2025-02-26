KEY POINTS Tuesday also marked the sixth consecutive red day for $BTC ETFs

In some instances over the past year, inflows surged days after massive outflows

Some crypto users believe the outflows only highlight how "weak hands" move when the market is down

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw nearly $1 billion in outflows Tuesday, marking the largest single-day outflows in the offerings since they were approved for trading in January 2024.

Data from Farside Investors showed that $937.9 million left Bitcoin ETFs Tuesday, led by Fidelity's FBTC, which bled $344.7 million, followed by the ever-popular BlackRock IBIT ETF, which saw $164.4 million out.

Spot $BTC ETFs bleed amid crypto market crash

Tuesday's massive outflows completely obliterated the previous single-day outflow record logged on Dec. 19, when the funds saw $671.9 million out.

Furthermore, Tuesday was the sixth consecutive day of outflows in spot BTC ETFs, raising concerns about whether the funds have finally lost steam over a year since they were historically approved early last year.

The huge hit to Bitcoin ETFs came amid a significant plunge in crypto prices. Bitcoin is down to $88,000 as of early Wednesday, and other major cryptocurrencies are also struggling to get out of the red.

Crypto users react to staggering outflows

Crypto users on X have been discussing the development, with some expressing disappointment over the "panic selling" of supposed Bitcoin ETF investors.

Others were almost sure that BTC ETF holders would "reinvest" but were just looking for a "better price."

It will come back, they will want to reinvest, they just want a better price, you know what they teach in business school. — D. Hernández (@hdezB200) February 26, 2025

Some were expecting a major turnaround, seemingly referring to the events that took place a few days after BTC ETFs saw outflows of $541.1 million early in November, only to see over $1.3 billion in inflows on Nov. 7, following news that Donald Trump had won the U.S. presidential race. It was the largest single-day inflow for the relatively new offerings.

The same could be true in the latest outflow streaks. On Jan. 8, $568.8 million flowed out, and about a week later, over $1 billion came back in.

On the other hand, volatility in crypto markets could also prevent history from repeating itself, especially if the market downturn is extended.

Massive shakeout. Weak hands out, strong hands loading up. The next move will be legendary. 🚀 — VOY (@voyfinance) February 26, 2025

Still, some crypto users believe such events will only shake off what veteran crypto holders refer to as "weak hands" -- crypto investors who panic-sell their assets or pull out their investments on crypto offerings as soon as they see the first signs of trouble.

Sjuul, a prominent crypto figure and podcaster, noted that the "dip" in crypto prices and the outflows in BTC ETFs was an "opportunity" to invest in more crypto assets since "history says we bounce back strong."

For now, the crypto market is under a wide, red wave that appears to have seriously affected sentiments among Bitcoin ETF investors.