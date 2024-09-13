Deli meat producer Boar's Head says it is "indefinitely" closing the Jarratt, Virginia plant that has been linked to a deadly Listeria outbreak that caused a massive recall.

Calling it a "dark moment" in the company's history, Boar's Head leaders said the "regret and deeply apologize" for the situation and said they "will not make excuses."

As part of a review, the company has decided to permanently discontinue producing liverwurst.

The company started a voluntary recall of liverwurst on July 25, 2024, after reports of illnesses and deaths were linked to contaminated meat in several states. The recall was later expanded to another 7.2 million pounds of all of products made at the same facility as a precaution.

At least 57 people have been hospitalized and nine people have died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We understand the gravity of this situation and the profound impact it has had on affected families," Boar's Head said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

"Our investigation has identified the root cause of the contamination as a specific production process that only existed at the Jarratt facility and was used only for liverwurst," the statement said.

The plant has not operated since late July and now the workers there will lose their jobs permanently. The plant is one of the largest employers in the rural area of the state.

"We will work to assist each of our employees in the transition process," Boar's Head said. "This is a dark moment in our company's history, but we intend to use this as an opportunity to enhance food safety programs not just for our company, but for the entire industry."

The company said it was appointing a new Chief Food Safety & Quality Assurance Officer and will establish a "Boar's Head Food Safety Council" comprised of independent industry-leading food safety experts

Boar's Head said it also wants to develop a program that addresses food safety standards and strengthens a culture of food safety throughout the supply chain.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to our customers and to the safety and quality of our products," Boar's Head said.