What would Hollywood be like without comedians who could lift the gloom every now and then? One of those comedians who has won the hearts and minds of many patrons of anything Hollywood is Bobby Lee. The comedian has been a force to contend with when it comes to being a stand-up performer, and he always gives his all whenever he has acting roles. While his net worth may be a far cry from many of Hollywood's A-listers, still it is one figure that could be considered enviable.

However, Lee's journey through the lanes of Hollywood have not been easy. During a recent interview with Joe Rogan for the latter's podcast, Lee said a prominent director, whom he did not name, told called him a "pan-faced gook." He recounted several other incidents, such as being screamed at during the shooting of the 2018 CBS reboot series "Magnum P.I."

The controversial podcast

Before we delve into the approximate figure of the comedian's net worth, it is noteworthy to take notice of the most recent controversy that the comedian was in.

In 2023, the comedian sued Wondery, the audio company that was responsible for his podcast "TigerBelly." He sued the company for a breach of contract, alleging that the company canceled ad sales and distribution deal for the aforementioned podcast. He was co-hosting the said podcast with Kahlyla Kuhn, who also happened to be his ex-girlfriend.

He filed the complaint in Los Angeles and alleged that Wondery was simply under pressure to cut expenses, and to roll back financial commitments because of an anticipation of a slowdown in the podcast market. Hence, his podcasts "TiberBelly," which had a 39-month deal with Wondery, which was made in December 2022, was canceled.

Breaching the $1M Mark

Having his fair share in the limelight, Celebrity Net Worth estimated his net worth at $1 million. However, the figure is not shared by other news outfits. According to Distractify, the net worth of the actor and comedian is in the vicinity of $10 million.

If one compares the net worth of the comedian with other comedic a A-listers of Hollywood like Jackie Chan, whom Forbes said had amassed a net worth of $40 million in 2020, Lee's may not be that much. However, it would still be substantial as compared to the net worth of other comedians.

Although the cancellation of the contract of TigerBelly with Wondery created some setbacks for the comedian, still, his accumulated wealth from the time that he started in the entertainment industry, assured his substantial net worth.

For instance, his name and face became a household name, when he became one of the cast of FOX comedy series "MADtv." He was a part of the show from 2001 to 2009, bringing him substantial income.

He did not only make money out of that one show in FOX, but he actually appeared in movies and in other TV series. He has been among the regular actors who gets cast in movies.

Some of the movies where Lee was present include "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," "Kickin' It Old Skool," "Pineapple Express," "Paul," "The Dictator," and "The Wrong Missy." As per Distractify, the comedian's big break was in two movies, namely the "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle" and the "Pineapple Express."

Television series and Podcasts

Aside from the movies, Lee became part of several television series too. The most recent one was "Inside Job." He also did "Nature Cat," "The Awesomes," and "Family Guy." In fact, in 2021, he did also became a voice over actor when he lent his voice to "Wish Dragon."

At the time when podcasts became a hit, Lee actually directed and became the writer for "Talking," a YouTube series, which he hosted. His channel @bobbylee, to date, has 198,000 subscribers and has 60 uploaded videos. He had different guests in the series and it ran from 2012 to 2013. In 2015, it was then that TigerBelly came to life, and is still dropping episodes at present.

As for his stints in some TV series, he did "Animal Practice," "Love," "What Would Diplo Do?" "Splitting Up Together," "Magnum P.I.," "Dream Corp LLC," and "Reservation Dogs."

Comedy goes on

Despite the challenges in the career of Lee, and as mentioned, the most recent one was his spat with Wondery, one could see that the comedian is a headstrong and resilient actor. His "TigerBelly" podcast continues to do well, with a consistent number of patrons that runs in millions based on viewership. The channel @TigerBelly also has 893K subscribers, a figure that many YouTubers would certainly like to have. For as long as Bobby Lee's antics make people laugh, his wealth will surely keep on accumulating.