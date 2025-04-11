President Donald Trump underwent a nearly 5-hour physical exam this morning, raising questions about his health following last month's bruise saga.

According to the president's official schedule, Trump arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington at 11 a.m. and did not leave until 3:45 p.m. For comparison, former President Joe Biden's physical exam last about 2.5 hours last year, AP News reported at the time. Although Biden forwent a cognitive exam, those typically take just 15 minutes, according to NPR.

Trump wrote in a Truth Social post shared Monday that he has "never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!" Trump is the oldest president to start a second term in the White House at 78.

Trump's doctors have issued glowing statements about his health throughout his political career. In 2012, his then-doctor stated, at Trump's request, that he was the "healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency," NPR reported. Then, in 2018, another doctor told the press he had "great genes."

The latest physical comes less than two months after Trump was photographed with a massive bruise on his right hand. It was captured during a White House meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. One doctor chalked up the cause of the bruise to an "aggressive handshake" while another guessed the president's tanning habits and potential use of blood-thinning medications could make his skin more prone to bruising.

Many took to social media to share concern around the president's abnormally long exam. Despite the results, a lot of Americans believe the Trump administration won't release the real results.

"What kind of physical takes 4 hours and 45 minutes? Seems sus," X user @ArtCandee wrote.

"Trump is at Walter Reed Hospital today, getting his annual physical, after which he and his doctors will lie," @rogertansey stated in an X post.

Trump is at Walter Reed Hospital today, getting his annual physical, after which he and his doctors will lie. — ⚖️🪴🇺🇦🌈🇮🇱🇵🇸 (@rogertansey) April 11, 2025

"Let me guess... At #Trump's physical today, the doctor will proclaim very powerfully that he is the most physically fit of all our our presidents and that he's a remarkable specimin [sic] who's likely to live to the age of 150 or perhaps longer," a third added.

Some users lambasted Trump for scheduling his physical exam ahead of a weekend spent golfing at Mar-a-Lago.

"Trump's schedule today is to do his physical and then fly to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend to golf..." an X user wrote, along with a screenshot of Trump's schedule.

Trump's schedule today is to do his physical and then fly to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend to golf... pic.twitter.com/OLviqvuAGp — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) April 11, 2025

"We need him to just golf every day tbh," another joked.

We need him to just golf every day tbh. — ruz.eth ♢ he/they (@RuzhyoX) April 11, 2025

