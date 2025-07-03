As the digital world continues to expand, Do Big Studios remains an innovative force reshaping how games are built, discovered, and scaled. The forward-thinking studio contributes to the advancement of Roblox gaming while championing developers, building chart-topping experiences, and pushing the boundaries on one of the most dynamic platforms in the world.

Founded in 2020, Do Big Studios originally entered the scene as a traditional creative team crafting engaging Roblox games. Still, even from the beginning, it was clear this wasn't just another group of developers looking to ride the platform's popularity. The leadership team wasn't satisfied with simply making good content. They wanted to build something industry-defining.

The pivot came with a realization. Creating a great game is only one piece of the puzzle. The team saw firsthand how many innovative, fun, and technically sound games went unnoticed due to gaps in execution, whether that be marketing, user retention, or monetization.

That gap presented an opportunity. Do Big Studios has evolved instead of just designing its own games. It moved from being makers to being strategic partners for other creators. This evolution led to a business model that now combines full game acquisition, investment in promising titles, and long-term support for independent developers.

Do Big Studios' growth can be attributed to its unique and empathetic approach to game acquisition. "We don't operate as a faceless entity that swoops in to take control. We maintain a respect for the developers behind each project," says Stefan Poyol, COO of Do Big Studios.

Poyol, himself a creator before becoming an executive, emphasizes only acquiring or partnering on games he personally enjoys. This connection to the work ensures that passion and vision are never lost in the handover. When a title catches his eye, often through organic gameplay discovery or scouting by internal team members, the process begins with direct engagement. In many cases, Poyol reaches out to developers to offer suggestions for improvement. This authentic and supportive gesture reveals the studio's intentions to elevate creators.

When Do Big Studios does acquire a game, it offers developers a seamless and rewarding exit strategy. Titles are purchased outright for competitive sums, with optional ongoing revenue-sharing models that let original creators continue to benefit from their success. The studio then takes over development at the discretion of the creator, later putting a focus on elements such as optimization and global marketing, turning raw potential into scalable success.

This hybrid model of acquisition, development, and strategic scaling has resulted in some of the most successful games on the Roblox platform. One of the studio's biggest turning points came with the meteoric success of Grow a Garden, an offline progression gardening game that achieved something no other game on Roblox had managed before.

On June 21st, Grow a Garden hit 21.3 million concurrent users, surpassing historical records set by behemoths. The game's slow-paced, nurturing design defied the fast-twitch norms of popular online titles and proved that accessible, wholesome gameplay could drive blockbuster performance.

Similarly, Blade Ball, a competitive PvP title, captured the attention of many. With over 5.3 billion visits and still drawing tens of thousands of active players daily, it remains one of the standout milestones in the studio's history. Other high-performing titles include Fisch, a serene and engaging fishing simulator that's brought in over 3 billion visits, and a dusty trip, a compelling adventure-survival experience with 1.7 billion visits. These games, whether developed in-house or acquired and elevated, were all built on strong creative foundations and scaled with strategic precision.

It's significant to contextualize Do Big Studios' rise within the larger trend of explosive growth in the Roblox gaming space. With user-generated content now powering much of the platform's success, Roblox has evolved from a sandbox for hobbyists into a vibrant commercial ecosystem. Monthly active users continue to climb, new genres emerge rapidly, and the line between indie developer and industry powerhouse blurs with every update.

Within this landscape, Do Big Studios acts as a bridge. It connects great games with the resources they need to flourish and helps ensure that talented developers don't get lost in the shuffle, especially those who work alone or in small teams.

From a small creative team to a major player in the gaming space, Do Big Studios has grown by staying true to its roots while constantly evolving. "The goal is to always create opportunities where others see limitations and do so with a sense of purpose that puts creators first," Poyol remarks. "The Roblox platform will continue to expand, and the demand for innovative and engaging experiences will surely grow with it. We look forward to staying at the forefront of this space, offering scale, stability, and a chance to do something big."