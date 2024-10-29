A Missouri bride-to-be faced a huge shock after the bridal store called the police on her family while waiting for the wedding dress she had ordered.

Angeleena Johnson ordered a wedding dress in June by Stella York Essence of Australia from Signature Bridal in Chesterfield, Missouri, paying extra for a rush order, 14 News reported.

"When you're planning your wedding, that's one of the top things you get. You get your venue, you get your dress," Johnson told the outlet. "That's a huge thing they say to get nine months in advance."

Staff reportedly told Johnson that the dress would arrive around the end of August or beginning of September. But when they called, Signature Bridal allegedly said it was at a local shop for alterations and was experiencing several delays.

Johnson's mother Margaret Kiser told 14 News, "That time came, we called but they said, 'It's not here yet.' Another week went by, another week went by."

Two months later on Oct. 2, Kiser went to the store to check on the status of the dress. Kiser told the outlet she decided to wait for the dress even after hearing the staff give the same excuses, which led to the bridal shop calling the Chesterfield police about an alleged dispute between an employee and a customer.

"In walks two cops, another two cops. [The store] had called the cops," Kiser said. "I told them the whole story and one of the officers asked when the wedding was and the officer said, 'Oh yeah, this lady needs her dress.'"

The following day, Johnson was given the dress. When she tried it on, there was a substantial gap that would not allow it to zip up.

"There was about a five-to-six-inch gap in the dress," Johnson said.

Eventually, Johnson secured a refund and found the same dress at another retailer. The bridal store said it has since cut ties with the dress manufacturer in efforts to address the ongoing problems.