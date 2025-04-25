Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has come under fire for claiming that federal employees told her that they had been ordered to spend "half their day on DEI work" under the Biden administration.

In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning, Gabbard insisted that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives had been a "huge distraction" for government workers.

"I've had employees come and talk to me and say they were expected to spend half of their day within the intelligence community focused on DEI work," Gabbard said.

Tulsi Gabbard claims that intelligence professionals have told her that under Biden they were expected to spend half their day on "DEI work" pic.twitter.com/plcjXaQtAp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2025

"So if you can imagine, when we have intelligence professionals and analysts whose mission it is to make sure the president has relevant, timely, apolitical objective intelligence to make his decisions by, but in the last administration they're told you've got to spend half your day on DEI work, we can understand why the capabilities in some cases were so degraded," she continued.

However, many users were not so convinced by the national intelligence director's claims, with dozens accusing her of "lying" or "making it up."

"This is 100% false," one user commented. "Enough with the gaslighting and lying."

This is 100% false. GD it. Enough with the gaslighting and lying. — GeronimoBPM 🟦 🟧 (@GeronimoBPM) April 25, 2025

"Sure, like we believe anything coming out of her mouth," one user mocked. Another questioned, "What is DEI work? Sounds like she's making it up as she goes."

What is DEI work? Sounds like she’s making it up as she goes. — Johnny Henderson (@mrhenderson95) April 25, 2025

"Absolute nonsense," one person declared. Another added, "This is just bulls***, it makes no sense."

This is just bullshit, it makes no sense. — Timothy Bellman (@Timothy_Bellman) April 25, 2025

The Trump administration has cracked down on DEI efforts since the start of President Donald Trump's second administration. The president signed multiple executive orders eliminating federal DEI programs after just a few days in office.

Defense officials previously came under fire in March after prominent and historical figures, including baseball legend Jackie Robinson, were removed from the Defense Department's website.

Originally published on Latin Times