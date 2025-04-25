Tulsi Gabbard Blasted for 'False' Claim That Federal Employees Spent 'Half Their Day on DEI Work' Under Biden: 'Making It Up as She Goes'
"Enough with the gaslighting and lying," one person wrote.
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has come under fire for claiming that federal employees told her that they had been ordered to spend "half their day on DEI work" under the Biden administration.
In an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Friday morning, Gabbard insisted that diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives had been a "huge distraction" for government workers.
"I've had employees come and talk to me and say they were expected to spend half of their day within the intelligence community focused on DEI work," Gabbard said.
"So if you can imagine, when we have intelligence professionals and analysts whose mission it is to make sure the president has relevant, timely, apolitical objective intelligence to make his decisions by, but in the last administration they're told you've got to spend half your day on DEI work, we can understand why the capabilities in some cases were so degraded," she continued.
However, many users were not so convinced by the national intelligence director's claims, with dozens accusing her of "lying" or "making it up."
"This is 100% false," one user commented. "Enough with the gaslighting and lying."
"Sure, like we believe anything coming out of her mouth," one user mocked. Another questioned, "What is DEI work? Sounds like she's making it up as she goes."
"Absolute nonsense," one person declared. Another added, "This is just bulls***, it makes no sense."
The Trump administration has cracked down on DEI efforts since the start of President Donald Trump's second administration. The president signed multiple executive orders eliminating federal DEI programs after just a few days in office.
Defense officials previously came under fire in March after prominent and historical figures, including baseball legend Jackie Robinson, were removed from the Defense Department's website.
