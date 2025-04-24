KEY POINTS NJ's environmental protection chief said the wildfire 'came perilously close to communities'

Multiple outbuildings and vehicles have been destroyed in the raging fire

Some 12 structures are still threatened by the wildfire, and some roads are still closed

The wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey that started Tuesday has now burned 13,500 acres, and is on track to becoming the Garden State's largest wildfire in nearly two decades.

The Jones Road Wildfire is expanded dramatically Wednesday night and while it is now 50% contained, as per the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, it remains a threat to some populated areas.

Ocean County Placed Under State of Emergency

Officials said Wednesday that the blaze has the potential to become New Jersey's largest wildfire in nearly 20 years.

Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who is overseeing state affairs while Gov. Phil Murphy is out of the country, on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in Ocean County amid the raging wildfire.

She urged residents in affected areas to "listen to guidance from emergency management officials."

I am declaring a State of Emergency in Ocean County due to the Jones Road Wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildfire Management Area near Lacey, Ocean, and Barnegat Townships.



At this time, we have no loss of life and no homes have been harmed. — Lt Governor Tahesha Way (@LtGovWay) April 23, 2025

Shawn LaTourette, the state's Commissioner of Environmental Protection, on Wednesday posted an image that showed how the massive wildfire "came perilously close to communities" in Lacey Township.

The Jones Road Wildfire came perilously close to communities like this one in Lacey Township, where the heart and heft of @NewJerseyDEP Forest Fire Service members and local partners saved hundreds of homes from destruction. pic.twitter.com/Lcu9sj7nxT — Shawn LaTourette (@shawnlatur) April 23, 2025

He extended gratitude to firefighters and others who "saved hundreds of homes from destruction" while battling to contain the blaze overnight.

He also said it will likely take a couple of days before the Jones Road Wildfire is completely contained and extinguished.

The Jones Road Wildfire will likely take days to fully contain and extinguish. We are not completely out of the woods.



But thanks to the swift, tireless action of @njdepforestfire fighters & many partners, we are now fighting this fire in the woods and not in backyards. pic.twitter.com/VfYGOZCkHE — Shawn LaTourette (@shawnlatur) April 23, 2025

A Dozen Structures Still Under Threat, Road Closures Updated

According to the local forest fire service, 12 structures are still threatened by the wildfire and some 5,000 residents across the townships of Lacey and Ocean are now free from evacuation orders.

On the other hand, one commercial building has been ravaged in the fire, and multiple outbuildings and vehicles have been destroyed. A full damage assessment report is still being prepared.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Jones Road Wildfire - Ocean & Lacey Townships, Ocean County



New Jersey Forest Fire Service continues to make progress containing a wildfire burning in Ocean & Lacey Townships, Ocean County.



SIZE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 13,250 acres

🔥 50% contained pic.twitter.com/Zfas5p7pqt — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) April 23, 2025

The following roads are closed as of late Wednesday:

Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway

Bryant Road between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539

Jones Road between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road

Murphy Under Fire for Absence in Critical Times

As fire forest service members and volunteers continue to contain the widespread fire, some X users are questioning why Murphy isn't in the state during a crucial period.

"Where is Gov. Murphy? In his mansion in Italy again," some users asked.

Where is @GovMurphy? In his mansion in Italy again — MARIA_AF ✝️🔥🇺🇸💎🍊 (@maria_w_nj) April 23, 2025

Murphy is at his villa in Italy again huh? — brrrr chapo ♻️ (@cBeastwin) April 23, 2025

So where is the actual governor? — freedbird11 (@freedbird114927) April 24, 2025

Others targeted Way, saying it took her too long to declare the state of emergency.

"You should be ashamed to have taken too long to do this. You knew there was an 8,500-acre fire yesterday with thousands out of power," said one user.

You are horrible, way to late and no guidance — Rancidbones Jr. (@RancidbonesJr) April 24, 2025

Power provider JCP&L implemented a "forced" outage Tuesday evening, saying it was made upon the request of firefighting crews amid struggles to contain the fast-spreading wildfire. Some 25,000 residents were without power due to the said action.

Some X users expressed frustration over the alleged slow action from the Murphy administration, with some pointing out how there was no action when New Jersey residents were scrambling out of their homes and trying to save their livestock.

Murphy has yet to address questions about his whereabouts, but he has been reposting updates from the fire department.