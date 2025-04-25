President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive memorandum ordering an investigation into ActBlue, the leading Democratic fundraising platform, over allegations of improper and unlawful political contributions.

The directive instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe claims that online platforms, particularly ActBlue, are being used to make "straw" or "dummy" donations, as well as foreign contributions to political candidates and committees, reported NBC.

Bondi is tasked with working alongside the Treasury Department and reporting the findings to Trump within 180 days.

ActBlue Accused Of Skirting Donation Limits

The administration alleges that ActBlue enables donors to evade federal contribution limits by breaking large donations into smaller amounts and attributing them to multiple individuals —sometimes without their consent. The memo claims these practices are part of a broader scheme to "launder excessive and prohibited contributions to political candidates and committees," Reuters reported.

"President Trump is taking action to address malign actors and foreign nationals who seek to illegally influence American elections, undermining the integrity of our electoral process," a White House statement said.

ActBlue is explicitly named in the order as an online fundraising platform being used "to improperly influence American elections."

Earlier this month, leaders of three Republican-led House committees released a report accusing ActBlue of "illegal activity" and failing to address alleged fraud. Trump's memo cites the report as evidence that ActBlue has enabled "significant fraud campaigns."

ActBlue has long served as the backbone of Democratic digital fundraising, helping campaigns and causes raise hundreds of millions of dollars through small-dollar contributions. Its success eventually led Republicans to launch their own equivalent platform, WinRed— one that Trump did not include in the order, Associated Press reported.

Political Backlash Follows

The move immediately drew criticism from Democrats and the fundraising platform itself. ActBlue called the order an "oppressive use of power," and Democratic officials condemned the investigation as a politically motivated attack they had anticipated.

"Today's escalation by the White House is blatantly unlawful and needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump's latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition," the fundraising platform stated, adding, "ActBlue will immediately pursue all legal avenues to protect and defend itself."

Leaders of several Democratic organizations, including the Democratic National Committee, also condemned Trump's action.

"He's trying to block lawful grassroots donations from supporters giving just $5 or $10 to candidates who oppose him while further empowering the corrupt billionaires who already control his administration," they said.

Musk Targets ActBlue

Trump ally Elon Musk has repeatedly targeted ActBlue on his social media platform, X. In a March 8 post, Musk appeared to suggest that "ActBlue-funded groups" were responsible for a wave of protests directed at his electric vehicle company, Tesla.

Critics noted that the latest order fits a broader pattern of Trump using the powers of the federal government against his perceived political enemies. During his presidency, Trump has ordered the revocation of security clearances for political adversaries and pressured law firms linked to prosecutors investigating him.