Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has put her neck on the line—literally—in a recent social media post where she boldly asserted that "real women don't have Adam's apples."

Real women don't have Adam's apples. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) April 20, 2025

A self-described "protector of women," Mace has earned a reputation for polarizing, anti-trans statements in recent years. Her latest claim, that biological women don't have Adam's apples, has garnered a wave of criticism online as users point out that actually, women do have Adam's apples—including Mace.

Adam's apple is a biblically-inspired layperson term for the "laryngeal prominence," which refers to cartilage on the front of the throat. The cartilage covers the voicebox and is present in people of all genders, though it's typically larger in males and visibility varies from person to person.

Social media users were quick to point out that Mace herself has a laryngeal prominence. "Then explain this," one said, posting a photo highlighting Mace's neck, where her larynx, and the cartilage covering it, can be seen.

Then explain this pic.twitter.com/zwLv93eMBV — fair market capitalist (@themightytOOF) April 20, 2025

"Everyone has a voice box," another user explained. "Yours is more visible than mine lol."

"Nancy... what's this?" questioned another one, with the same photo, zoomed in on the throat. "Who wants to tell her..." one user wrote.

Everyone has an Adams apple Nancy dear ... pic.twitter.com/4XSOTMLWTL — Why so Serious (@twitneutrino) April 20, 2025

Others were less eager to educate Mace. "Quit electing bigoted fools who don't understand basic human anatomy," a user suggested.

"Real women don't exude vile hatred on the internet for brownie points," one comment countered.

Mace has not directly responded to the criticism, however, the post is pinned to her X account, suggesting her confidence in the assertion has not wavered.

Originally published on Latin Times