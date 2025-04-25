The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly terminating $811 million in federal grants, affecting hundreds of programs across the country—including those supporting domestic violence victims, trauma recovery and police training.

According to internal DOJ documents and two sources familiar with the matter, 365 competitive grants are being terminated. These grants, which were valued at $811 million when awarded, are typically paid out over a three-year period. However, it remains unclear how much of that funding had been disbursed before the termination.

The grants were primarily managed by the DOJ's Office of Justice Programs (OJP), which had received approval to award approximately $3 billion in total competitive grants during the 2024 fiscal year, according to an exclusive report by Reuters.

Impact On Key Justice Agencies

The grant terminations span multiple agencies:

Office for Victims of Crime lost approximately $71 million, affecting services for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

Bureau of Justice Assistance, which funds programs for local police departments and correctional facilities, saw cuts totaling $535 million.

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention experienced $136 million in cuts.

National Institute of Justice, which funds criminal justice research, lost nearly $59 million in grants.

Domestic Violence Victims To Be Hit Hard

A closer look at the terminated grants from the Office for Victims of Crime reveals the cancellation of crucial support services for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.

One such organization, Activating Change, which supports victims with disabilities, lost five grants totaling over $2 million. According to Executive Director Nancy Smith, the canceled funding included grants for American Sign Language interpretation for domestic violence survivors and training for police on how to investigate trafficking crimes involving people with disabilities.

Describing the grant termination a political act, Smith stated: "This punishes deaf and disabled survivors, silences marginalized voices, and dismantles vital support for those already facing the greatest barriers to safety and healing."

Other eliminated grants funded programs on criminal justice reform, recidivism reduction, and support for formerly incarcerated individuals.

Reckless Cuts Draw Backlash And Reversals

The grant cancellations sparked immediate backlash from advocacy groups and lawmakers, some of whom labeled the move "reckless." In response to growing criticism and media attention, the department reversed several of the terminations.

After media report on Thursday highlighted specific grant terminations, a DOJ official announced that seven victim services grants would be restored.

Despite the sweeping reductions, Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the DOJ was "discerning" in its decision-making process and emphasized that the department would

"continue to ensure that services for victims are not impacted."