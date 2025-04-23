President Donald Trump slammed Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, saying his reluctance to give up Crimea could lead him to lose "the whole country" in a matter of years.

Trump's statement, published on his social media platform, Truth Social, comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff pulled out of high-level talks in London.

It also comes as Vice President JD Vance warned that the administration is ready to "walk away" from negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war if the countries don't accept its "final offer."

The offer in question would have Kyiv give up all territory occupied by Moscow at the moment, including Crimea, and quash its expectations to join NATO. Zelensky has rejected the notion, leading Trump to slam him once again.

Trump said Zelensky is "boasting on the front page of The Wall Street Journal" saying "'there's nothing to talk about here.'" "Nobody is asking Zelenskyy to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn't they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" he added.

Trump went on to say that "it's inflammatory statements like Zelenskyy's that makes it so difficult to settle this War." "He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country."

The president ended the post saying that Zelensky's reluctance will "do nothing but prolong the 'killing field'" and that officials are "very close to a Deal, but the man with 'no cards to play' should now, finally, GET IT DONE."

"I look forward to being able to help Ukraine, and Russia, get out of this Complete and Total MESS, that would have never started if I were President!" Trump concluded.

Originally published on Latin Times