Eric Greitens has led a life marked by service and resilience. As a Rhodes Scholar, Greitens studied how international humanitarian organizations work with children in war zones. His first book, Strength and Compassion, featured his documentary photography work from Rwanda, Bosnia, Cambodia, India, and Bolivia, and was featured at the International Photography Hall of Fame.

Greitens also served as a US Navy SEAL. Matriculating at the United States Navy's Officer Candidate School in 2001 and later graduating from Basic Underwater Demolitions/SEAL (BUD/S) training, Greitens rose to the rank of lieutenant commander in the United States Navy Reserve. His military career was distinguished by deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, the Horn of Africa, and Southeast Asia, where he led a joint special operations task unit, a Mark V Special Operations Craft detachment, and an al-Qaeda targeting cell. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

Greitens later founded an organization to help veterans, The Mission Continues, and was named to TIME Magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World and to Fortune Magazine's list of the world's 50 Greatest Leaders.

Later, Greitens was elected Governor of Missouri, where he successfully passed several bills that were well received. In 2018, Greitens' career faced significant challenges. A prosecutor in the city of St. Louis, charged Greitens with a felony, and the allegations led to a tumultuous period in his life. Despite the controversy, the charges against Greitens were dropped in May 2018. The Missouri Ethics Commission conducted an investigation and concluded that they "Found No Evidence of any Wrongdoing by Eric Greitens". The Prosecutor who charged Greitens was later found to have lied over 60 times. The FBI agent she hired to conduct the investigation was charged with seven felonies for perjury and evidence tampering for creating a false case against Greitens. That FBI agent later pleaded guilty.

After stepping out of the public eye, Greitens reemerged in 2024, invigorated and ready to move past his past challenges. With renewed focus, he began engaging in speaking engagements, sharing his experiences and lessons learned, and working on a new book to inspire others. This new chapter in Greitens' life is characterized by his determination to contribute positively to public discourse and his eagerness to put the controversies of the past behind him. His story is a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of seeking redemption and growth in the face of adversity.

Resilience has been a thread throughout Greitens' life and has allowed him to navigate the ups and downs of his career. Whether on the battlefield, in politics or in his personal life, Greitens has been able to withstand and recover from tough situations. This wasn't just about enduring but coming out stronger and more determined. His experiences have taught him that life is about perseverance, adaptability, and a positive attitude. Greitens' journey shows that true resilience is a continuous process of learning and growth so you can face the next challenge with more courage. This message applies to veterans, public servants, and anyone trying to overcome personal or professional obstacles.

Greitens' commitment to service extends beyond his own experiences. He has taken on mentoring roles with young leaders and veterans, sharing his story and the lessons he's learned. His hope is to inspire a new generation of leaders who will make a positive difference in their communities and beyond. His mentoring includes practical advice on leadership, crisis management, and personal development, drawing from his military and civilian life.

Greitens has been involved in various philanthropic efforts supporting causes that align with his values of service and resilience. He has worked with organizations focused on veteran support, disaster relief and education and used his platform to raise awareness for these issues. Through his continued service, Greitens proves that true leadership is not just about holding a position of power but about making a real difference in people's lives.

As Greitens moves forward, he will continue to stand by his core values of integrity, resilience, and service. His story shows that no matter what challenges you face, you can rebuild and come out stronger. Greitens' commitment to helping others and his pursuit of growth and improvement inspires anyone who faces adversity. His journey shows that resilience is key to long-term success and fulfillment, and his ongoing work will continue to impact those around him.