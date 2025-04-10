OpenAI is treating its users with new improvements to ChatGPT. The company is rolling out its "memory boost," which makes ChatGPT better at remembering previous conversations.

Instead of having to deal with a chatbot that is like an acquaintance that you seldom see, this latest version is more capable of recalling past information that was discussed in the chat.

It was revealed that this new version of ChatGPT will be more aware in the sense that it has context on past conversations that helps make better responses to prompts.

ChatGPT 'Memory Boost' Brings Improved Recall

OpenAI has announced via X that it is now rolling out an improved version of ChatGPT, which has received a "memory boost" that allows it to be remember past conversations better. According to OpenAI, the chatbot "can now reference all of your past chats," which in turn makes conversations better.

Not only will this new version of ChatGPT expand the saved memories it has of your conversations, but it can also revisit past conversations to deliver better responses that are "noticeably more relevant and useful."

Starting today, users who create new conversations with ChatGPT will experience a chatbot that is more personal and "tailored" for the user.

Better Conversation With ChatGPT With a Catch

In normal, person-to-person conversations, it is better to always have context and draw on past experiences that both have gone through to create more meaningful talks, and that is what OpenAI wants for your ChatGPT experience.

That being said, users may opt out of this feature, which also means that their previous chats would not be referenced.

According to OpenAI, this version of ChatGPT is now rolling out to all Plus and Pro users except in certain regions, including the EEA, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein. In a few weeks, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users will get access to the feature.

The Latest Developments from OpenAI

The biggest update of ChatGPT was released only a few weeks ago, and many are enjoying this new AI image generation feature of the chatbot, which made OpenAI's tech trend online. The company made this AI image generation available for free users and it foregoes the need to rely on DALL-E, the dedicated platform from OpenAI which centers on AI image generation.

Because of this, OpenAI has seen a surge of users trying out the technology and at first, the company did not impose significant limits to the experience, which led to heavy loads on its servers and, according to Sam Altman, the melting of its GPUs.

That being said, this latest feature can bring Studio Ghibli-style images to users but is limited as there are still copyright issues that it may potentially face.

As of writing, OpenAI runs ChatGPT with its large language model, GPT-4.5, which is only available for paid subscribers of the platform. That being said, many are still awaiting what OpenAI can deliver next, particularly with the upcoming o3 reasoning model.

Originally published on Tech Times