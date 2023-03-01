Mixed martial arts (MMA) legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has been accused of siphoning off his followers with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Russian MMA fighter announced his new collection in partnership with GoMining on Monday, tweeting, "You will soon be able to buy NFT, which will become a pass to my private club and will mine BTC for you."

Crypto journalist Stephen Findeisen, better known by his online alias Coffeezilla, responded to the tweet by saying, "If you need money this bad, why not step back in the ring instead of scamming your fans?"

Apparently, the crypto detective's comment didn't go down well with Nurmogomedov's followers.

A user who goes by the name Occyprime replied to Coffeezilla's tweet, saying, "You think he needs money? He turned down more than most will ever see. There is a reason he retired.

Interested as to why he/his team are promoting it/who is behind it though."

Another user tweeted, "Crypto is not a scam lol. It's like any other investment. There are very valuable tokens with an excellent use case, and others that will one day be worthless. Not all crypto and NFTs have to be a scam, there are legitimate projects."

Meanwhile, one user took the opportunity to jog everyone's memory on WWE star Logan Paul's CryptoZoo fiasco. "So since Logan was part of a failed project so is every NFT or crypto project? I hope you are calling every single person out then? How about @garyvee? He is the godfather of NFTs," their tweet said.

In December 2022, Coffeezilla claimed that Paul's Crypto Zoo was a scam. A three-part series by Coffeezilla accused the company of being a pyramid scheme, where investors were promised huge returns for a small investment. They also accused the company of using deceptive tactics to entice people to invest in the project. It was also alleged that the project was not backed by any real blockchain technology and that it was only a way for Paul to make money off unsuspecting investors.

The official website of Nurmogomedov's product says every NFT from the collection will serve as a ticket to private events that the former UFC lightweight champion holds several times a year.

The digital miners offer a unique feature that allows users to increase their rewards by up to 29-fold. Every 29th digital miner in the collection will be eligible for an additional reward multiplier, meaning users can earn more rewards the longer they hold their digital miner NFT.

With only 5,000 NFTs available, the collection is sure to be popular among collectors. The collection will be available for public sale from Thursday.

Earlier in March 2021, Nurmogomedov launched a personal NFT collection to commemorate the end of his sports career.

Several UFC stars have been promoting crypto in recent years. These include Ben Askren, who has invested in Bitcoin; Anthony Pettis, who has invested in Ethereum and Donald Cerrone, who is an ambassador for the blockchain-based gaming platform Chiliz. Other UFC stars who have been associated with crypto investments include Joe Lauzon, Jon Jones, Eddie Alvarez and Frankie Edgar.