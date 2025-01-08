Rebecca Lavrenz, dubbed the "J6 Praying Grandma," declared if offered a pardon by Donald Trump, she'd refuse. Convicted for her participation in the Jan 6 Capitol Insurrection, Lavrenz insists her actions were divine intervention and remains resolute in appealing her case versus accepting clemency.

"I believe God led me to go into the Capitol because I think a voice needed to be heard," Lavrenz told 9NEWS.

Lavrenz, from Colorado Springs, was sentenced in August 2024 on four misdemeanor offenses linked to the Capitol attack. While some might jump at the opportunity for a pardon, Lavrenz is taking a different stance.

"If I take a pardon, then I wouldn't be able to appeal my case because that's more important to me," she added while framing her legal battle as a stand for American values.

Her appeal, currently underway, could take a year to resolve. If successful, it might overturn not only her $103,000 fine but set a precedent for others facing similar charges.

She faces the following penalties: six months of home confinement, a year of probation and strict internet restrictions.

Lavrenz sees herself as part of a larger mission, advocating for the rights of over 1,500 individuals charged in connection, "I just pray that their constitutional freedoms and liberties would be upheld," she said.

During a speech last year, Trump referred to those involved in the Capitol attack as "peaceful protesters" and even described them as "hostages," pledging to grant them pardons if given the chance. The January 6 Capitol riot claimed nine lives.

Lavrenz's views are a sharp contrast to those of Aquilino Gonell, a former Capitol Police sergeant injured during the attack.

In a New York Times op-ed, Gonell described the sustained trauma for officers involved.

"Those who stormed the Capitol were not peaceful protesters," Gonell wrote. "Pardoning them would be an outrageous mistake, one that could mean about 800 convicted criminals will be back on the street."

Gonell expressed deep concerns, saying, "It could also put me in danger, as I've continued to testify in court and I've given victim statements in cases against dozens of the rioters who assaulted me and my fellow officers."

Gonell detailed he was forced to leave his career at 42 from injuries sustained in the riot, "I sometimes wonder why I risked my life to defend our elected officials from a mob inspired by Mr. Trump, only to see him return to power stronger than ever," he wrote.