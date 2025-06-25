Candace Owens, a prominent MAGA influencer, criticized President Donald Trump in a recent interview, calling him a "chronic disappointment" over his decision to enter the Israel-Iran war.

Owens, a conservative commentator who gained popularity on YouTube by championing Trump during his first term, said she was invited on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss the growing divide within the MAGA movement. Owens argued the movement was rooted in non-interventionism and claimed Trump's decision to bomb Iran directly contradicted that principle.

"He's been a chronic disappointment, and I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn't going to happen, and it is happening," Owens said.

Owens stated Trump bombed Iran last week at the behest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the president's subservience to Israel is to blame for the MAGA split.

"The reason that America wants a regime change in Iran is because Bibi Netanyahu is demanding it, and that answers the question as to why there is a split in the MAGA movement," Owens stated. "What we are seeing right now is the infiltration of Israel-first people; the neocons, people who have always wanted never-ending wars and the people who have recognized that following Israel's foreign policy initiatives has led to America being on the decline."

"That's where I stand," Owens continued, adding that there was "no imminent threat to the United States" before the Trump administration dropped bunker-busting bombs on three of Iran's nuclear facilities.

Elsewhere, Owens championed a regime change in Israel since "Iran's regime is not negatively impacting America on a day-to-day basis." When asked how she felt about aligning with New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Owens stood by her stance.

"The MAGA movement has always been a movement that explicitly did not want to keep involving our sons and daughters in the Middle East, so we have not changed that position. If AOC was always antiwar then she should have thrown on a red hat in 2020 and 2015 and joined the MAGA movement. That would have been fantastic," Owens stated.

