The Supreme Court's three liberal justices warned that "thousands will suffer" following a ruling that allows the Trump administration to deport migrants to any country willing to accept them, without prior notice or a hearing.

The 6-3 ruling, issued Monday, overturned a lower court decision that had allowed immigrants to challenge their deportation if they faced the risk of death or torture in the receiving country.

A 19-page dissent, written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor and joined by justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, condemned the decision as a "gross abuse" of the court's authority, warning that it "exposes thousands to the risk of torture or death."

"Apparently, the court finds the idea that thousands will suffer violence in far-flung locales more palatable than the remote possibility that a district court exceeded its remedial powers when it ordered the government to provide notice and process to which the plaintiffs are constitutionally and statutorily entitled," Sotormayor wrote

The justice added that "the Government is in every respect responsible for any resulting harms."

"Had it complied with the preliminary injunction, no followup orders would have been necessary, nor would the Government have faced a 'sudden need . . . to detain criminal aliens' abroad," she continued.

The Court's conservative majority, however, issued the ruling without providing a rationale.

Members of the Trump administration celebrated the court's ruling. Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, posted on X Monday, "Fire up the deportation planes."

"The SCOTUS ruling is a victory for the safety and security of the American people. The Biden Administration allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood our country, and, now, the Trump Administration can exercise its undisputed authority to remove these criminal illegal aliens and clean up this national security nightmare," she continued.

From January 20 through the first week of June, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested more than 100,000 individuals suspected of violating immigration laws, according to the White House. This averages roughly 750 arrests per day, which is twice the daily average over the past decade, according to reporting by Reuters.

Originally published on Latin Times